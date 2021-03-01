West Indies Vs Sri Lanka 2021: Will The Series NOT Have An Indian Broadcaster?

The Sri Lanka tour of West Indies gets underway in just two days' time with a three-match T20I series. However, before the start of the series, the West Indies cricket board are already facing a crisis as they are yet to find a broadcaster who will broadcast the series in the Indian subcontinent.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2021: No broadcasters for West Indies vs Sri Lanka live in India

Just a couple of days back, the West Indies cricket board released a statement in which it made an announcement about signing it's third new multi-year broadcast rights agreement with SuperSport. The deal helped SuperSport in securing the rights to West Indies Cricket until the end of 2024 in sub-Saharan Africa. The four-year agreement will see SuperSport feature exclusive live coverage of all West Indies international home matches and regional tournaments played in the Caribbean on its television and digital platforms.

The agreement allows West Indies cricket to be seen in over 54 African countries and islands, including South Africa, Zimbabwe, Nigeria and Kenya. The deal also includes the rescheduled visit by South Africa to the Caribbean in June 2021, a tour that had to be rescheduled from July 2020 due to COVID-19.

Speaking about West Indies vs Sri Lanka live in India, Sony Ten Sports has been the long term partner of Cricket West Indies and also broadcasted their matches in the Indian sub-continent but the Caribbean Board, despite repeated attempts, has failed to renew the agreement with them or find any other broadcast or live streaming partner in India.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2021: Chris Gayle, Fidel Edwards return to West Indies side

Recently the West Indies cricket board recalled Chris Gayle and Fidel Edwards who were named in the squad for the three-match T20I series starting from March 3. Gayle will return to play for the West Indies for the first time in two years while Edwards was included in the squad after nine years.

The West Indies cricket board also named the ODI squad for the Sri Lanka series with Test skipper Jason Holder being named in both white-ball segments. The three T20I matches will be played on March 3, 5 and 7 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua, while the ODI series will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, Antigua on March 10, 12, and 14.

