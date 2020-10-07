Kieron Pollard Comically Trolls Sunil Narine For 'morning Post', Netizens Left In Splits

West Indies cricketers Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine are currently plying their trades in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League in the UAE. The Caribbean cricketers, who are great friends off the field, are rivals in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020. Recently, Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine were involved in a healthy banter on social media where both the cricketers trolled each other.

Kolkata vs Chennai live: Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine involve in hilarious banter on Instagram

Sunil Narine had took to Instagram and uploaded a photo of the beautiful view from his hotel room. In the post's caption, Sunil Narine mentioned how he can wake up to the view every morning. In response, Kieron Pollard took a cheeky jibe at Sunil Narine's sleeping habits as he wrote, "Not like you wake up in the morning @sunilnarine24"

Kieron Pollard tried to troll Sunil Narine only to get a hilarious response in return. The Kolkata spinner wrote “@kieron.pollard55 I go to sleep in the morning lol” as he trolled the Mumbai all-rounder. Fans loved the epic banter between the West Indies duo as the lauded them for their sense of humour. Some fans even urged Sunil Narine to improve his sleeping habits for better performances.

Sunil Narine hasn't really been at his best in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020. The Kolkata all-rounder has performed miserably with the bat as he has scored just 27 runs across four matches. Narine has also failed to shine with the ball as he has just picked up two wickets in the tournament. The West Indies spinner has another opportunity to prove his worth in the Kolkata vs Chennai live match on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Kieron Pollard has been in blistering form in the Dream11 IPL 2020 so far. The Mumbai star has scored 163 runs in 5 innings at a sensational strike-rate of 208.97 and a stunning average of 163.00. Kieron Pollard has played a massive role in his side's success in the Dream11 IPL 2020 so far as they are sitting at the top of the Dream11 IPL points table after Matchday 20.

SOURCE: SUNIL NARINE INSTAGRAM

