Sreesanth Reignites Rivalry With Dinesh Karthik, Demands Eoin Morgan For Kolkata Captaincy

Kolkata skipper Dinesh Karthik has been subjected to severe criticism lately because of his mediocre batting and ordinary captaincy in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020. The criticism further increased after another dismal outing against Delhi on Saturday. Dinesh Karthik could score only six runs off eight balls while chasing a gigantic target of 230.

Sreesanth lambasts Dinesh Karthik for poor performances in Dream11 IPL 2020

On top of that, Dinesh Karthik also promoted himself at number 5 ahead of the in-form Eoin Morgan and failed to deliver the goods for his side. At a time, when he needed to score runs quickly, Dinesh Karthik ate up eight crucial deliveries and scored just six runs. He also promoted pacer Pat Cummins in the batting line-up over specialist batsman Rahul Tripathi, a decision which left many baffled.

Eventually, Kolkata lost the game by 18 runs. They are now at the fourth position on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with two wins and as many losses.

Dinesh Karthik's tactics and rotation of bowlers have also been under the scanner. Several fans took to social media and called out for immediate changes in the Kolkata team. In fact, Indian pacer Sreesanth also lambasted Dinesh Karthik on Twitter saying that it should be Eoin Morgan who should lead Kolkata and not the Tamil Nadu lad.

Sreesanth further said that a World Cup-winning captain (Eoin Morgan) should lead Kolkata and was hopeful that the franchise's management will look into the matter. He reckoned that Kolkata need a leader like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma who knows how to lead from the front.

)World Cup winning captain should surly lead ipl side.I hope #kkr looks at this issue.nd win ✌🏻they need a leader who will lead from front like Rohit ,Dhoni or Virat..what a player #ipl #kkr #cricket — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) October 3, 2020

The Sreesanth vs Dinesh Karthik rivalry

Sreesanth taking a jibe at Dinesh Karthik doesn't come as a surprise because of the past that the two cricketers share. Both the cricketers have been at loggerheads with each other for quite some time now. Last year, Sreesanth had sensationally held Dinesh Karthik responsible for his exclusion from the Indian team post the summer of 2011.

In an interview with a leading media daily, Sreesanth had claimed that the wicketkeeper-batsman had complained about him abusing the then BCCI President N Srinivasan, which is why he was not picked in the India squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2013. Ironically, Sreesanth was accused of spot-fixing while playing for Rajasthan Royals in the 2013 IPL season, which took place before the global event.

Sreesanth had said that he cannot forgive Karthik for his complaint and warned that Kerala will trump Tamil Nadu when they play each other the next time in any domestic competition. In response, Dinesh Karthik has told another media daily that Sreesanth's allegations are baseless and finds it 'silly' to even react to them.

