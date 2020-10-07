Sourav Ganguly Reveals His New Social Media Superstar, Netizens Agree With BCCI President

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly appears to be following his yesteryear teammate Virender Sehwag on social media, as evidenced from his recent activities. The former Indian captain even recently praised the ‘Nawab of Najafgarh’ for his daily take on the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. While Virender Sehwag is not part of the commentary team for the Dream11 IPL 2020, the cricketer-turned-commentator is currently entertaining fans with his trademark humour in his ongoing social media show Viru ki Baithak.
On every Dream11 IPL 2020 match day, Virender Sehwag takes to his social media accounts to give his hilarious takes on the happenings of the tournament. Similarly, on October 4, the former Indian opening batsman also aired an episode of his show on the eve of Sunday’s double-header. Interestingly, BCCI President and Virender Sehwag’s ex-captain Sourav Ganguly himself dropped his reply in the comments section of the video.
Much to the delight of the fans of the two legendary Indian cricketers, Sourav Ganguly admitted to watching Virender Sehwag Viru ki Baithak. In the comments, the BCCI chief described his former teammate as his “new superstar” of social media. Fans apparently agreed with Sourav Ganguly as they flooded the replies expressing their love for the two cricketing legends.
The ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season launched on September 19 with a match between Chennai and Mumbai. With almost three weeks into the tournament, defending champions Mumbai find themselves at the top of the Dream11 IPL points table (as of October 7). Delhi, under the abled leadership of Shreyas Iyer, are currently placed at No. 2 and they are followed by Bangalore and Kolkata as the other teams in the top 4. The Dream11 IPL 2020 season will now go ahead with the 21st match of the tournament with MS Dhoni-led Chennai taking on Dinesh Karthik’s Kolkata.
#MumbaiIndians back on top after Match 20 of #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/QoKzS1MLS3— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 6, 2020
