Kieron Pollard Video Calls And Teases Dwayne Bravo After MI New York Clinch MLC 2023 Title

MI New York creates history winning the first Major League Cricket 2023 (MLC 2023). In a hard-fought battle against Seattle Orcas. At Grand Prairie Stadium, MINY won the toss and decided to bowl. Seattle scored 183/9 in their quota of 20 overs, but much to their dismay, MINY chased it down pretty comfortably to win their first MLC title.

3 things you need to know

Nicholas Pooran was the Man of the Match in the final

Cameroon Gannon was the Player of the Tournament in the MLC 2023

2 West Indies legends were all-smiles on Monday

Also Read: Australia 135-0 at stumps in pursuit of 384 to beat England in 5th Ashes test

Kieron Pollard calls Bravo after the final

The former captain of the West Indies, Kieron Pollard, mocked Dwayne Bravo in a lighthearted video conversation after his team, the Texas Super Kings, failed to advance to the final.

Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo, two West Indies cricket greats who competed against each other in the first MLC 2023 season, share a close and fun friendship. After MI New York won the MLC 2023 championship, Pollard, the team's captain, couldn't help but call Bravo on the video to tease him because Bravo was competing for the Texas Super Kings in the competition.

Kieron Pollard and Dj Bravo are the veterans of the Mumbai Indians and CSK rivalry.



They are continuing it in MLC as well 😂. pic.twitter.com/37L7ebItyZ — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) July 31, 2023

A post of Pollard contacting Bravo went popular on social media. The fact that the two players will be teaming up and competing for the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), with Pollard as the team's captain, adds to the excitement.

Also Read: 'Celebrating Mediocrity': Former Pacer Calls Out Indian Team After IND Vs WI 2nd ODI

What happened in the MLC 2023 Final?

Pollard assisted his team to the final of the MLC 2023 game, but he was unable to participate in the game. Instead, Nicholas Pooran, who was leading the batting of the MI New York, gave an outstanding performance. Pooran's undefeated innings of 137 runs off just 55 balls, which helped his club achieve a historic victory and win the first-ever MLC championship, was tremendously damaging.

Despite having a lofty chase of 184 runs, MI New York suffered a blow right away as Steven Taylor left the game without scoring. But on the powerplay, Nicholas Pooran's dominating innings at No. 3 helped his side win the game.