Rashid Khan Produces Quick, Magical Run-out Off Own Bowling In CPL 2020 Match: Watch

Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan had a memorable start to the CPL 2020 on Tuesday, as he put in an all-round performance to help his side win the game. The player contributed with both bat and ball, as well as on the field to help Barbados Tridents register a six-run win against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Rashid Khan was also part of some of the most crucial moments from the game. The player's first ball, which he hit nonchalantly for six and his quick run out in the second innings, managed to grab headlines during the second CPL 2020 game.

Rashid Khan shows incredible reflexes during CPL 2020 match

Quick hands by @rashidkhan_19 produces a spectacular run out and is our Googly Magic Moment from match 2. #CPL20 #BTvSKP #CricketPlayedLouder pic.twitter.com/xLrF4Fm1PN — CPL T20 (@CPL) August 19, 2020

The run out incident took place in seventh over of the second innings. Patriots’ batsman Joshua Da Silva hit the third delivery of the over straight towards Rashid Khan. However, the ball directly hit the stumps, with the batsman on the non-striker's end, Evin Lewis caught too far out backing up. However, as Evin Lewis thought about stealing a single, Rashid Khan showed a great presence of mind at the moment.

Despite being away from the ball, the bowler showed lightning reflexes as he backtracked to pick up the ball and run Evin Lewis out. Rashid Khan managed to dislodge the bails before Evin Lewis could make his way back, earning a huge wicket for his side in the CPL 2020 match.

This wasn’t the only movement of brilliance Rashid Khan showed during the CPL 2020 match. In the first innings, the cricketer hit the first ball he faced for six. Rashid Khan languidly flicked the ball bowled by Alzarri Joseph to the leg side, as it sailed for a maximum. He also managed to pick up two wickets during the CPL 2020 match, as his memorable performance ensured that Barbados Tridents made a winning start to CPL 2020.

Fans in awe of Rashid Khan run out

Keep doing this rashid....ur real talent will be recognized at biggest platform i.e IPL....all eyes will be on u — Cricket Blogs ✍ (@BlogsCricket) August 19, 2020

That looked effortless... — Asad Ahmed (@dekisuku) August 19, 2020

After Rashid Khan’s top performance, fans took to social media to praise the cricketer. A fan pointed out that Rashid Khan’s batting needs to be recognized and that the player deserves to be batting at a better position during games. Several fans also expressed their surprise at the player’s technique, as they wondered how he managed to generate so much power in the shot. The run-out Rashid Khan inflicted off his own bowling during the second innings had its own sets of fans as well as they praised the bowler’s presence of mind.

That was his first ball!



And he came to bat at No.10 yesterday.



Rashid's batting deserves to be used better. — paalpaayasam (@paalpaayasam) August 19, 2020

Great presence of mind from Rashid Khan, real smart work to run-out Lewis there. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 19, 2020

Seeing the cricketer’s performance in the first match of the tournament, a fan tweeted that he can’t wait to see Rashid Khan in the IPL 2020. After the CPL 2020, Rashid Khan will be expected to feature for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2020. The player has been a great performer for SRH in the past and cricket fans will be hoping that the young cricketer is at his best during the tournament.

Image Courtesy: twitter/cpl