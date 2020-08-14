IPL 2020: KXIP Rubbish Karun Nair Coronavirus Reports, Claim Batsman Had 'mild Fever'

The KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab squad will soon be leaving for the United Arab Emirates to take part in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). However, the team has made headlines recently with reports that Karun Nair tested positive for COVID-19. As the rumour spread fast, KXIP have now categorically denied that there is any truth in it.

IPL 2020: KXIP CEO on reports about Karun Nair testing COVID-19 positive

While speaking to The Times of India, KXIP team CEO Satish Menon said that the report is absurd as Karun Nair had some 'mild fever', which was mistaken as coronavirus. He further said that Nair is perfectly alright and has started training and other players have also started their training in their respective cities.

Earlier, ESPNCricinfo had reported that Karun Nair went into self-isolation for more than two weeks before clearing the test on August 8. After recovering from COVID-19 recently, the right-handed batsman will now undergo three further tests as part of the KXIP's protocol before travelling to the UAE for the IPL 2020. On Wednesday, Rajasthan Royals announced that their fielding coach Dishant Yagnik tested positive for coronavirus too. The ex-player tested positive in the extra rounds of testing that was done by the franchise.

Talking about how the KXIP team management is following the COVID-19 protocols, Menon said that team management is very particular about all the social distancing guidelines and SOPs given by the BCCI. He further said that KXIP management is making sure there is no compromise on any of that.and will educate each player individually about the risks involved and the importance of keeping a safe distance from the deadly virus.

When will the IPL 2020 be played?

The IPL 2020 was earlier scheduled to start on March 29 but the BCCI decided to postpone the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the new IPL dates, the tournament is scheduled to start from September 19 with the final taking place on November 10. Coming to the IPL 2020 venues, the matches will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

The window for IPL 2020 was only created after the ICC decided to postpone the T20 World Cup in Australia until next year due to the COVID-19 crisis. Apart from the new IPL dates, the tournament will also see a new timing for its matches, with afternoon matches beginning at 3:30 PM IST and evening matches scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

(COVER IMAGE:KARUN NAIR / TWITTER)