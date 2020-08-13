KXIP Batsman Karun Nair Beats COVID-19, Set To Travel With Team To UAE Soon For IPL 2020

The upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is still a few weeks away. But even before the start of the tournament, the deadly COVID-19 disease has already got hold of a prominent Indian cricketer. According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, Team India cricketer Karun Nair tested positive for COVID-19 recently. Yet, the Kings XI Punjab batsman has now been cleared to travel to the United Arab Emirates with his teammate after his latest reports came back negative on August 8.

Also Read: Rajasthan Royals' Fielding Coach Dishant Yagnik Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Udaipur

IPL 2020: Karun Nair COVID-19 test results

According to the report, Karun Nair went into self-isolation for more than two weeks before clearing the test. After recovering from COVID-19 recently, the right-handed batsman will now undergo three further tests as part of the protocol the Kings XI Punjab management has laid out for the contingent travelling to the UAE for the IPL 2020.

Also Read: 'Music To My Ears': KL Rahul Back In The Nets As IPL 2020 Nears

The report also states that players who clear the test will board the flight on August 20. Nair will be part of a small group in Bengaluru that will board a chartered flight that will pick up a wider set of players and staff from Delhi. The 28-year-old is the second person associated with the IPL 2020 who has been affected by Covid-19.

Also Read: KXIP Star Karun Nair Picks Steve Smith Over Virat Kohli As Better Batsman In Test Cricket

Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday announced that their fielding coach Dishant Yagnik tested positive for coronavirus too. The ex-player tested positive in the extra rounds of testing that was done by the franchise. The IPL team also mentioned that all the other franchise members are COVID-19 negative till now.

Also Read: BCCI Targeting ₹300 Cr As Sponsorship Revenues During Upcoming Week For IPL 2020: Report

IPL 2020: Karun Nair performance for KXIP in the tournament

After being signed by KXIP in 2018, Karun Nair played just 14 matches in the IPL and has managed to score only 306 runs. Overall Nair has played 69 matches scoring 1464 runs. The KXIP star will look to produce better performances in the upcoming IPL 2020 , which is set to take place in the UAE. KXIP has a new captain for the IPL 2020 season with KL Rahul set to lead the Punjab-based outfit after R Ashwin was traded to Delhi Capitals during the off-season.

IPL 2020 schedule

The IPL 2020 was earlier scheduled to start on March 29 but the BCCI decided to postpone the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the new IPL dates, the tournament is scheduled to start from September 19 with the final taking place on November 10. Coming to the IPL 2020 venues, the matches will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

(COVER IMAGE: KINGS XI PUNJAB / TWITTER)