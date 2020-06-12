KKR Captain Dinesh Karthik Trolled By Andre Russell For 'bushy Beard', Sunil Narine Laughs

The cricketing activities all across the world have come to a standstill in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Several bilateral series, as well as the much-awaited IPL 2020, were either postponed or called off. Cricketers are quarantined currently due to the lockdown in the country which has given them free time galore. That's why they have taken to social media to interact with their teammates, rivals and fans.

IPL 2020: Andre Russell trolls KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik over his thick beard

One such cricketer is KKR captain Dinesh Karthik, who hasn’t missed an opportunity of catching up with his teammates through social media. Recently, he invited West Indies all-rounders Sunil Narine and Andre Russell to his YouTube show. Both Sunil Narine and Andre Russell have been an integral part of the KKR setup for quite a few years. The KKR trio had a fun time where they spoke on several topics. However, one moment that left everyone in splits was when Andre Russell trolled Dinesh Karthik over his beard, which has grown quite a bit. Narine laughed at the conversation and joined Russell in poking fun at their captain, showing their camaraderie.

KKR's Twitter handle took to the micro-blogging site and uploaded a clip from the conversation where the KKR trio seems to be having a lot of fun. Speaking about his beard, Andre Russell asked Dinesh Karthik what was wrong with him and whether his barber was dead. Andre Russell also jokingly asked him if he was not allowed to get things such as razor blades. Dinesh Karthik burst out laughing at that question.

Dinesh Karthik then told Andre Russell that if he spots any grey hair in his beard, it is because of the stress he is giving him. Dinesh Karthik further told Russell that he wants to bat higher up the order, he wants to bowl with the new ball and next thing he would want to captain also, so what would he do then?

Sunil Narine is currently the KKR's leading wicket-taker in the IPL with 122 wickets from 110 matches. The right-arm spinner has also been an explosive batter at the top of the order in the last couple of seasons. Andre Russell has given nightmares to all the bowlers with his ability to smash sixes at will. The Jamaican has also been more than decent with the ball. Dinesh Karthik, on the other hand, has been leading KKR since Gautam Gambhir's departure.

IMAGE COURTESY: KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS INSTAGRAM