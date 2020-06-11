Netizens Wreak Havoc Upon RCB As BCCI President Ganguly Hints At Possibility Of IPL 2020

As Indian cricket fans rejoiced at BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's hint at the possibility of IPL 2020 taking place, netizens came all guns blazing upon a particular franchise - Royal Challengers Bengaluru - trolling the side for its inability to win the tournament since inception. The franchise has been trolled immensely in the past as well for 'choking' in several seasons of the cash-rich tournament despite having a strong line-up.

Soon after the 13th edition was indefinitely postponed by the BCCI due to the Coronavirus pandemic, netizens believed that Virat Kohli & Co had been saved from losing the trophy another year. However, with the bleak of hope of the IPL taking place returning, netizens now believe that the team and fans are 'highly disappointed' with the reports as they would have to compete now. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

#IPL2020 could take place this year..

Le virat kohli :- pic.twitter.com/limy7Dsry1 — Naman (@ama_joking) June 11, 2020

#IPL2020

1: when virat kohli know

Ipl isn't coming this year

2: when virat know now ipl

Is coming soon pic.twitter.com/8GOVNSqoIZ — 𝕊𝓐нιˡ (@o_sahil2) June 11, 2020

BCCI plans to conduct #IPL2020 soon..



Meanwhile Virat kohli be like :- pic.twitter.com/fWbYKEEM5w — Suren (@Arrre_bhai) June 11, 2020

#IPL2020 to start soon😂



Meanwhile HaarCB which is already out of the tournament 😂👇 pic.twitter.com/GKCZU6Ei0V — Աղժҽʂէìղҽժ (@GauravTiwari810) June 11, 2020

The Bengaluru side which is captained by Indian skipper Virat Kohli has managed to qualify for the playoffs 5 times in the 13 editions of the IPL. Out of these 5 times, they have ended up as runners-up in 2009, 2011 and 2016. Co-incidentally, RCB also holds the record for the highest and lowest totals scored across all editions of the IPL. The franchise also acquired the services of Aaron Finch, Isuru Udana and Kane Richardson in the 2020 auction. Meanwhile, AB de Villiers was also expected to return to action having retired from the South African team.

Ganguly 'optimistic' of IPL 2020

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Presidents and Secretaries of all the affiliated members of India's apex cricketing body regarding the resumption of domestic and international cricket post-COVID-19 pandemic.

"The IPL 2020 was scheduled to start from 29th March 2020, however, it has been indefinitely postponed. The BCCI is working on all possible options to ensure that we are able to stage the IPL this year, even if it means playing the tournament in empty stadiums. The fans, franchisees, players, broadcasters, sponsors and all other stakeholders are keenly looking forward to the possibility of IPL being hosted this year. Recently a lot of players, both from India and other countries, participating in IPL have also shown their keenness on being a part of this year IPL. We are optimistic and the BCCI will shortly decide on the future course of action on this," the letter read.

