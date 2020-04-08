Ravi Shastri Responds To Famous 'Tracer Bullet' Commentary Used In Kerala Police Video

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a complete 'India lockdown' to contain the spread of the deadly virus. The outbreak of the coronavirus in India has been massive and people have been asked to stay indoors as the situation grows grim each passing day. The Kerala Police has used current India coach and former commentator Ravi Shastri's 'Tracer Bullet' for their drone video of people running when caught on camera.

India lockdown: Kerala Police use Ravi Shastri's commentary in their drone video

The government and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have urged people to stay indoors amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the India lockdown, many people have flouted the laws and were caught on the Kerala Police's drone. The Kerala Police campaign used Ravi Shastri's famous 'tracer bullet' commentary in their latest 'Stay Indoors' campaign. The commentary track includes Ravi Shastri asking his fellow commentators including the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Aakash Chopra, Nasser Hussain to attempt the 'Tracer Bullet' challenge.

Kerala Police's hilarious video featuring Ravi Shastri commentary

Drone sightings during lockdown... pic.twitter.com/kN3a4YCJ5D — Kerala Police (@TheKeralaPolice) April 7, 2020

Ravi Shastri lends support to Kerala Police's coronavirus battle

Ravi Shastri lent his support to Kerala Police's lockdown campaign and wished them the very best. The Team India coach has himself used the 'Tracer Bullet' phrase in the past to create awareness regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Ravi Shastri urged his followers and fans to stay indoors and regularly wash their hands amidst the COVID-19 crisis. The former commentator earlier had said that the forced break could be a "welcome rest" for his busy national team players. The IND vs SA series was cancelled midway while the IPL 2020 also stands postponed.

Stay indoors people. Crucial phase this. Only thing flying around the world like a tracer bullet is this bloody Corona (COVID-19). Stay in before the bugger gets you #IndiaFightsCorona #Covid19India 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/RmfNzkOu7f — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) March 29, 2020

