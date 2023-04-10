KKR vs GT: Gavaskar lambasted for 'absolute rubbish' comment on Rinku Singh and Yash Dayal

With his blistering 48-run knock Rinku Singh took the cricketing world by storm on Sunday. The left-handed batsman hammered 5 sixes in the final over to take his side home in the IPL 2023 match against Gujarat Titans. For his innings, Rinku is getting all the acclamation but amid all the praise for Singh, some cricket fans also spared a thought for Yash Dayal, who went for plenty in the match.

After conceding 31 in the last over, Yash Dayal cut out a frustrating figure as Gujarat Titans lost the match by 3 wickets. In the immediate culmination of the match commentator Rohan Gavaskar criticised Dayal's bowling and for that, he became a subject of slander on social media. Here's what Gavaskar said after the match.

"This is why I say it's a bowler's game. He has bowled absolute rubbish over there, but we've been talking about Rinku Singh and how good he has been batting. Yesterday we were saying that if a batter goes at about a run-a-ball or at a strike-rate of 120, you are criticising him. A bowler goes for 31 and you say it's Rinku Singh - he takes the plaudits. And that is why I keep saying this is a bowler's game," he said.

Gavaskar lambasted for 'absolute rubbish' comment on Rinku Singh and Yash Dayal

Sack this commentator, Rinku deserved ian Bishop https://t.co/woeeLH5lxz — mon (@4sacinom) April 9, 2023

Poor Rohan gavaskar 🤕 like is dad...Just a rubbish commentary on this madness moment of the match. — Arun (@ImArunVK12) April 9, 2023

Rohan Gavaskar doesn't fit the role of an English Commentator on the global feed of the biggest cricket league in the world .. simple as that .. they should never have had him on air during the most exciting moments of the game — Varun Kaore (@varunkaore18) April 9, 2023

This commentary is absolute travesty. — Randomity (@Randomity4) April 9, 2023

Sack @rohangava9 from commentary panel asap bcci . Absolutely ruined this iconic moment 😩 I'm glad that I was watching in hindi channel 😍 — Nikkypedia (@nikkypedia3) April 9, 2023

Teammate Vijay Shankar and former cricketer Irfan Pathan left supporting words for Yash Dayal. Shankar stated that "You cannot define a player based on one over" in the post-match ceremony. Whereas Irfan Pathan posted his thoughts on Twitter.

Hey Yash Dayal buddy forget about today’s game like you forget about the Good days on the field to move on to the next one. If you stay strong, you will be able turn things around. @gujarat_titans — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 9, 2023

With the win, KKR has climbed to 2nd place in the IPL Points Table. KKR will next face SRH in IPL 2023. The match will take place on April 14.