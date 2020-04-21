KKR's ₹15.5 Cr Buy Pat Cummins Reveals Finding Trick To Bring Out Best Version Of Himself

Australian pace bowler Pat Cummins has climbed up the ranks of Australian cricket to now become the vice-captain of the Test side. After making his Test cricket debut in 2011, Pat Cummins went in and out of the Australian side due to multiple injuries but the pacer made a very strong comeback in the latter part of the 2010s and starred in two consecutive Ashes wins for Australia. In 2019, he became the second most-expensive player to be sold at an IPL auction ever when he went to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹15.5 crore.

KKR star Pat Cummins reveals his attitude towards cricket and how he maintains his best form

In a video uploaded by Cricket Australia, Test vice-captain Pat Cummins talked about his illustrious career and how he maintains his best form. The 26-year-old looked back at his cricketing journey and how he made his Test debut for Australia as a 18-year-old and immediately took home a Player of the Match award against South Africa in the second Test of the tour in 2011.

Pat Cummins talked about how he understands that bowlers can get injured and he tries to do his best to recover and stay in goo shape. The KKR star also talked about how he can deliver his best performances when he is in the moment and focused on what he wants to achieve on the field. Off the field, the pacer believes in relaxing and completely detaching from the game. Here is the full video.

IPL 2020 postponed: Pat Cummins to wait before donning KKR jersey again

A lot of expectations were on Pat Cummins who was picked up by KKR for a hefty ₹15.5 crore price tag at the IPL 2020 Auctions. Cummins has been a part of the IPL before as he played for KKR in 2014 and 2015, followed by a stint with DC in 2017. However, in the last two years, Cummins has re-imagined his whole brand of play and has been consistent not only with the ball but also with his injury management. Cummins was scheduled to join big hitters like Tom Banton and Andre Russell at KKR but the BCCI currently has the IPL 2020 postponed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The T20 World Cup in October may also be affected.

