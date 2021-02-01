KKR's IPL Auction Snub Fires Up M Siddharth To Star In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Win: WATCH

The Dinesh Karthik-led Tamil Nadu side defeated Baroda by three wickets in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 on Sunday to win India's premier domestic T20 competition. Notably, this is Tamil Nadu's second SMAT title, with the first coming in 2007 under the captaincy of Karthik as well.

M Siddharth stars for Tamil Nadu and guides them to emphatic win in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 final

Spinner M Siddharth starred for Tamil Nadu as he bamboozled Baroda batsmen with his spin bowling. The left-arm orthodox bowler grabbed sensational figures of 4/20 to help his side restrict Baroda to a paltry 120/9 in 20 overs. Vishnu Solanki top-scored for Baroda with a 55-ball 49. In response, Tamil Nadu chased the target comfortably with two overs and seven wickets to spare. Opener Hari Nishanth top-scored with a 38-ball 35.

M Siddharth was named the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning spell. Notably, M Siddharth's incredible display of spin bowling comes just a couple of weeks after his name featured in the KKR list of released players 2021. The Tamil Nadu spinner was brought by KKR at IPL 2020 auction for his base price of ₹20 lakhs after a successful outing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2019 where he picked up 12 wickets in the tournament.

However, Siddharth didn't get an opportunity to showcase his talent in the IPL 2020 and was recently released by KKR, as he was snubbed in favour of his Tamil Nadu teammate Varun Chakravarthy. With his stunning performance in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 final, the cricketer has surely garnered the attention of franchise ahead of IPL auction. The IPL auction for the 14th edition of the competition is set to take place on February 18 in Chennai.

Here are the highlights of M Siddharth's incredible spell

KKR list of released players 2021

Tom Banton, Chris Green, Nikhil Naik, M Siddharth, Siddhesh Lad, Harry Gurney and Ali Khan.

Players retained by KKR ahead of IPL 2021 auction

Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert

