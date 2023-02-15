Rahul Dravid Drops Huge Hint On India's XI For 2nd Test; 'He Will Walk Straight Into XI'

Team India hammered Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur. The Australia batting lineup was brutally exposed by the Indian spinners and this also left a question mark on the technique of the Australian batsmen to play spin.

There were a lot of mind games played by the Australian team management and especially the Australian media that the Nagpur pitch was too spin-friendly but Rohit Sharma after scoring a hundred on the same pitch shut everyone's mouth after he scored a hundred on the same pitch. Team India registered a total of 400 runs in their first innings before bowling out Australia for 91 runs in the second innings.

Dravid hails Rohit Sharma

India coach Rahul Dravid has hailed India captain Rohit Sharma in the press conference and said, "Rohit set the platform with hundred, one of the major differences in the first Test."

Rohit Sharma scored a hundred in Test cricket after nearly 1.5 years and also was his first hundred against Australia. Rohit Sharma also became the first Indian captain to hit hundred's in all three formats as an Indian captain.

Shreyas Iyer to return to playing XI for 2nd Test?

Rahul Dravid further gave an update on Shreyas Iyer's presence in the second Test and said that if he is ready to go then he will definitely play in the 2nd Test in Delhi.

"I'm glad that Shreyas Iyer is back and fit. He's had a long session today, he has done training. And If he is fit and ready to go then without a doubt he will walk straight into the playing XI," Dravid said in the press conference.

Team India will take on Australia in the second Test in New Delhi on 17th February.