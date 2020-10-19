KL Rahul Becomes One Of The Most Successful Players Ever Vs Mumbai In Dream11 IPL History

Punjab triumphed over defending champions Mumbai in a see-saw thriller at Dubai on Sunday, October 18. The exhilarating encounter went into two Super Overs after the two teams found themselves on level terms twice in the game. Punjab’s win means that the KL Rahul-led side are no longer at the bottom of the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) points table as they jumped up to No. 6 with back-to-back victories.

Punjab players celebrate win after nerve-wracking second Mumbai vs Punjab Super Over

Dream11 IPL 2020: KL Rahul enhances record vs Mumbai with ‘Player of the Match’ effort

Punjab skipper KL Rahul was adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’ for his heroic 77-run knock. His 51-ball stay at the crease was laced with seven glorious boundaries and three towering sixes. He followed up his innings with a spectacular run-out of Quinton de Kock in the first Super Over in a moment that extended the game to another tie-breaking set of six balls.

Moreover, KL Rahul also extended his Dream11 IPL 2020 tally from 448 to 525 runs with his imperial knock. The right-handed batsman now has a firm grip on the No. 1 position as this season’s highest run-getter, with his opening partner Mayank Agarwal occupying the second spot with 393 runs. Interestingly, KL Rahul also became one of the most successful batsmen of all time against Mumbai, the most decorated side in IPL history.

KL Rahul Dream11 IPL stats further enriches with ‘Player of the Match’ performance vs Mumbai

Match 36 - @klrahul11 is adjudged Man of the Match for his match-winning knock of 77 off 51 deliveries.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/Ctjf4g8GqO — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 18, 2020

KL Rahul among Dream11 IPL top run getters vs Mumbai after Mumbai vs Punjab Super Over

KL Rahul has now scored 580 runs against four-time winners Mumbai across all IPL matches. He is currently placed at No. 8 among the highest run-getters against the most successful IPL franchise in history. Even though he is placed at No. 8, KL Rahul has maintained the best consistency among all batsmen against them as he has scored his runs at a healthy clip of 64.44, smacking four half-centuries and a ton in the process.

