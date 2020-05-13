KL Rahul Considers Himself The Favourite To Break Yuvraj Singh's Fastest T20 Fifty Record

KL Rahul is one of the leading cricketers in the country at the moment. The right-hander was seen performing various roles as per the team's demand in India's 2-1 ODI series win against Australia in January. KL Rahul took up the wicket-keeper's role in the series and also switched between the middle order to opening the batting in the three-match ODI series. KL Rahul has now established himself as a regular member of the limited-overs squads.

KL Rahul names the player who could break the Yuvraj Singh 6 sixes record

KL Rahul is also known for his explosive batting at the top. He gave a glimpse of his prowess as a T20 player when he hit a 14-ball 50 in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) against Delhi Capitals. Kl Rahul's blistering fifty still remains the fastest in the IPL. Now, KL Rahul has revealed the name of the player who he thinks has the ability to break Yuvraj Singh's record of the fastest fifty off 12 balls in T20 cricket.

KL Rahul was involved in a Q and A session with his fans on social media when one of his fans asked him about the player who could break Yuvraj Singh’s record of scoring the fastest half-century in the history of T20I cricket. KL Rahul surprised many by naming himself as the man who could break Yuvraj Singh's staggering record. Considering his form in T20 cricket, Rahul's confidence doesn't seem misplaced.

Yuvraj Singh created the record of the fastest fifty ever during his stunning 16-ball 58 against England during the 2007 T20 World Cup. This innings by Yuvraj Singh witnessed the southpaw hit Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over. Yuvraj Singh got to his 50 in just 12 balls and since then many batsmen have come close to scaling his feat, but with little success.

KL Rahul opens up about best-ever batting moment with first captain MS Dhoni

Recently, KL Rahul resorted to a Q&A session on Twitter where he gave answers to the questions asked by his fans. One of his fans asked him to recall his best memory on the field with MS Dhoni. KL Rahul named his 107-run partnership with MS Dhoni in a T20I game against West Indies at Miami in 2016 as his most favourite memory with MS Dhoni.

Chasing a mammoth 246, the duo of KL Rahul and MS Dhoni added 107 runs in 49 runs for the fourth wicket. However, their efforts weren't enough as the pair failed to score eight runs off the final over. India lost the match by a solitary run. Dwayne Bravo had the job defending 2 runs off the last ball.

MS Dhoni, who was on strike, ended up edging the ball to short third man where Marlon Samuels took a sitter. MS Dhoni was dismissed for 43 off 25 balls while KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 110 in 51 deliveries that consisted of five maximums and 12 boundaries.

IMAGE COURTESY: KINGS XI PUNJAB TWITTER