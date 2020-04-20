KL Rahul Comes Forward For A Noble Cause, Donates His WC 2019 Bat & Other Cricket Kits

KL Rahul had an outstanding World Cup 2019 where he became an opener from a middle-order batsman after regular opener Shikhar Dhawan's tournament was cut short due to a thumb fracture. He played some stellar knocks which helped the Men In Blue reach the semis. However, he had an off day in the semi-final against New Zealand where India were reduced to 5/3 and eventually ended up losing the contest by 18 runs. Now, Rahul has come forward to auction his 2019 World Cup bat.

KL Rahul donates his 2019 World Cup bat

It has been learned that Rahul has decided to auction his World Cup 2019 bat and as per reports, all the proceeds from the auction will go to the ‘Aware Foundation’. Meanwhile, the opening batsman who had celebrated his 28th birthday recently went on to say that he has decided to donate his cricket pads, gloves, bats and some of his jerseys to their collaboration partner Bharat Army who will be auctioning them and the funds will go towards the Aware Foundation.

Speaking about the foundation, the make-shift wicket-keeper added that foundation that look towards helping children and he could not have chosen a better day apart from his birthday to come foward for this noble cause. Coming back to cricket, Rahul was all set to lead the 2014 finalists Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020 which was supposed to get underway on March 29 but has now been indefinitely suspended due to the global pandemic.

IPL 2020 Suspended

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of Coronavirus lockdown, the BCCI formally suspended the 13th edition of the IPL on Thursday until further notice. In a media advisory issued by the board, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah stated that the IPL Governing Council of the BCCI has decided that the IPL 2020 Season will be suspended and will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

"BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a potential start date in close partnership with all of its stakeholders and will continue to take guidance from the Government of India, State Governments and other State Regulatory bodies," said BCCI. The season which was set to commence on March 29 was earlier deferred to April 15 with the rising number of cases.

(Image Courtesy: AP)