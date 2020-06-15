KL Rahul Makes Huge Claim About Finding Rohit Sharma As Inspirational As Sachin Tendulkar

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma is one of the most destructive batsmen of modern times. The right-handed batsman, who broke into the Indian team a decade ago, was cited as one of the brightest talents of Indian cricket. Rohit Sharma has established himself as one of the leading batsmen across in world cricket.

KL Rahul opens up on his admiration for Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, who is renowned for his daddy hundreds, is the only batsman in the world to score three double centuries in ODIs. When Rohit Sharma gets going, it seems as if he has all the time in the world to hit the ball. The lazy elegance in his batting is a delight to watch for many fans.

Now, while speaking to India Today, India batsman KL Rahul said that he has been playing with Rohit Sharma for a few years and added that he is a massive fan of the Mumbai Indians captain. KL Rahul revealed that he was astounded watching Rohit Sharma as some cricketers get after watching Sachin Tendulkar. KL Rahul even said that he has still not been able to get through when he is off the field with Rohit Sharma.

KL Rahul names his all-time favourite RCB cricketer, snubs Virat Kohli

KL Rahul was asked about his favourite all-time batsman and the Indian batsman chose his former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate. And it wasn’t his national captain Virat Kohli. Rahul named South African great AB de Villiers as his all-time favourite batsman. Rahul and de Villiers have played together in the past for the Indian Premier League franchise RCB. The former was set to lead the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) franchise in the IPL 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic brought the cricketing world to a standstill.

KL Rahul has emerged as one of the top cricketers in the country in recent times. KL Rahul was seen performing various roles as per the team's demand in India's 2-1 series win against Australia in January. The right-hander donned the gloves in the series and also switched between the middle order to opening the batting in the three-match ODI series. KL Rahul has done reasonably well with the gloves in limited-overs format since taking up the wicketkeeping role.

IMAGE COURTESY: KL RAHUL INSTAGRAM