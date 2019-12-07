Virat Kohli's Knock Turns The Clock Back For Kaif As He Hails Skipper's Aggression

India skipper Virat Kohli fabricated yet another batting masterclass to power India to a comprehensive six-wicket victory against West Indies in the opening T20 on Friday. As twitter erupted with congratulatory messages, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif also heaped praises over the spectacular display of batting by Skipper Kohli, stating that the inning reminded him of 'younger Kohli'. He further lauded K L Rahul's contribution to leading the team to a great win.

The Virat Story again. Interesting to see the aggression today, reminded of a younger Kohli. Wonderful run chase with great contribution from Rahul and a great win for India #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/GyBqbd6Ecz — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 6, 2019

Virat Kohli's unbeaten 94 along with KL Rahul’s stroke-filled 62 to his side gun down India's highest-ever T20I chase and taking a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series.

Harbhajan lionises Virat Kohli's performance

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter and lionised King Kohli's stellar performance. Harbhajan Singh in his tweet hailed the skipper stating 'anything is possible with Kohli on the field'. He further acknowledged Rahul's contribution and the 'little cameo' from Rishabh Pant.

Kohli hai tho kuch bi possible hai what a chase @imVkohli well done captain 💪🏏 superb inn from @klrahul11 too and lil cameo from @RishabhPant17 great win @BCCI — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 6, 2019

Chasing a huge total of 208, India lost the wicket of 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma early. Skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul added 100 runs for the second wicket stand. The visitors then struck back after removing Rahul (62) after which wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant was involved in a 48-run third-wicket stand with Kohli. Even though Pant and Shreyas Iyer were dismissed quickly, the Indian skipper did not lose his focus and anchored the run chase well as he took the attack to the West Indian bowlers.

