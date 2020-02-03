KL Rahul Hopeful Of His Opening Partner Rohit Sharma Getting Fit Ahead Of The ODI Series

KL Rahul gave an update on Rohit Sharma's availability for the upcoming three-match ODI series during the post-match presentation after the fifth and final T20I at the Bay Oval on Sunday. Rohit Sharma was forced to walk off the field after he injured his calf while taking a risky single during the backend of the first innings. Rohit who was the stand-in captain after regular skipper Virat Kohli was rested, continued to bat even though he could not run. He did manage to hit a couple of big shots; but once the going got tough, he decided to retire hurt after having scored a quickfire 60.

READ: Umar Akmal asks PCB trainers 'Charbi Kahan Hai?' after failing fitness test miserably

READ: Stuart Broad comically embarrassed by ICC's post on Shivam Dube's 34-run over

KL Rahul gives an update on Rohit Sharma

Later, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave an update that the limited-overs vice-captain is being assessed. However, after the contest, KL Rahul, who was the stand-in captain during the second innings, went on to say that the 'Hitman' is alright and that it was an unfortunate injury. At the same time, Rahul was also hopeful that his opening partner should be absolutely alright in a couple of days.

The first ODI between India and New Zealand will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday.

India register a clean sweep

India defeated New Zealand by 7 runs to register a rare 5-0 series win away from home on Sunday. Unlike the previous two games, the 'Men in Blue’ won more comfortably at the Bay Oval in the 5th T20I. India’s latest triumph means that New Zealand were handed their first whitewash defeat at home since their 0-2 defeat to England in 2008.

A distraught New Zealand side got off to a horrendous start in their run-chase, losing 3 wickets for just 17 runs on the board. Playing in his 100th T20I, veteran batsman Ross Taylor anchored the innings with a 47-ball 53 before his departure in the 18th over.

Apart from a single Shivam Dube over which accounted for 34 runs, the ‘Black Caps’ never got going and could only score 156-9 to hand India a 7-run win. This is also their first-ever clean sweep in a T20I series as well. Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged Man of the Match while KL Rahul was named Man of the Series.

READ: IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra tips Virat Kohli's RCB to become first-time champions

READ: MS Dhoni and Manish Pandey compared unusually with car brands by Ajay Jadeja

(Image Courtesy: @BCCI)