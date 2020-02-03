Stuart Broad Comically Embarrassed By ICC's Post On Shivam Dube's 34-run Over

On Sunday, Team India completed a clean sweep of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand. While the match had its ups and downs, India ended up on the victorious side after the Tim Southee-led New Zealand fell 7 runs short of the 163-run target. The 10th over of the New Zealand chase became a memorable affair after Kiwi veteran Ross Taylor and keeper Tim Siefert smashed Shivam Dube for 34 runs.

NZ vs Ind: The second biggest over in T20I history

New Zealand needed 100 runs from 11 overs when Shivam Dube was given the ball by Rohit Sharma. The seven balls which followed made Dube's over the second-most expensive over in the history of the shortest format at the international level. Tim Siefert smashed two consecutive sixes off Dube's first two deliveries and followed it up with a boundary. A single later, the veteran Ross Taylor was on strike when he smashed a no-ball for four followed by two sixes. From 100 in 11 overs, New Zealand went to needing 66 in 10 overs.

ICC's throwback post on Yuvraj Singh's six sixes

Social media was buzzing with news of the massive over and even the International Cricket Council (ICC) chipped in when they made a post that reflected on the massive over. In their caption, the ICC also asked fans if they remembered who bowled the most expensive T20I over in history. Among the many comments, English bowler Stuart Broad replied with a candid "Nope". The hilarious comment, which has now gotten over 40,0000 likes, was a clear reference to the record being held by Broad. Back in 2007, a young Broad ended up facing Yuvraj Singh's fury when the left-hander smashed the English bowler for six sixes in a T20 World Cup clash.

With Sunday's win, India got a dominant win on the T20I series, 5-0. The teams will now proceed to face each other in a three-match ODI series with the first match taking place on February 5 in Hamilton.

