Irfan Pathan Pulls Mohammed Shami's Leg In Long, Funny Twitter Banter; Fans Left In Splits

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is currently in the UAE where he is playing for Punjab in the Dream11 IPL 2020. The right-arm pacer has been in sensational form in the tournament so far, having bagged 20 wickets in just 12 matches at an excellent average of 19.75. He is also at the second spot in the list of leading wicket-takers in the tournament behind Delhi pacer Kagiso Rabada (23).

Irfan Pathan and Mohammed Shami's epic social media banter

Shami has been in the news for his exploits on the field, however, this time he has made the headlines for his epic social media banter with former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan. The badinage between the two started when the Punjab pacer took to Twitter and posted a picture of himself from the gym while striking a pose. Shami captioned the post, "Getting fit is all about mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter."

Getting fit is all about mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter. #SaddaPunjab #mshami11 pic.twitter.com/OHmyL5s7sQ — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) October 22, 2020

Pathan was quick to comment on Shami's post as he pulled the speedster's legs by commenting "Karogee kuchhhhh?" (Will you do something or just strike a pose?). Shami responded to Pathan's query as he wrote, "Bolo." In reply, Pathan hysterically wrote “Bhai mere Shami ke hath mein ball ho to chup rehna behtar hai." (It’s better to stay silent if Shami has the ball in his hands.

Bhai mere Shami ke hath mein ball ho to chup rehna behtar hai🤐 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 22, 2020

Shami was amused by Pathan's reply as he modestly laughed off his comment. The former cricketer was not done just yet as he wrote "Mehnat ke sath sath farm house hona chahiye (Along with hard work, one needs a farm house too). Pathan was probably referring to videos of Shami's farmhouse where he was seen training during the India lockdown.

Aisa nahi bhai sab Allah ka karam or bande ki mehnat hona chahiye — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) October 22, 2020

Mehnat ke sath sath farm house hona chahiye 😂 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 22, 2020

Shami had the final say as he asked Pathan to spare him and not make fun of him anymore. Shami wrote, "Karam hai upar wale ka ki usne farmhouse banane layak banaya or farmhouse rang laya. Bus kar or kitna mazak banaoge bhai" (Thankful to the almighty that he has made me capable of building a farmhouse and the farmhouse has paid off. Stop it please and not make fun of me anymore). Fans were left in splits with the duo's light-hearted banter as they appreciated the camaraderie between the two cricketers.

🤲🏻 karam hai upar wale ka ki usne farmhouse banane layak banaya or farmhouse rang laya 😜😜😜😜😜bus kar or kitna mazak banaoge bhai 🙏🏻 — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) October 22, 2020

Mohammed Shami Dream11 IPL stats

The Mohammed Shami Dream11 IPL stats are quite impressive. The Indian pacer has played 63 matches in the league where he has grabbed 60 wickets at an average of 32.36. His economy rate is 8.88 whereas his best figures in IPL are 3/15. Courtesy of his brilliant performances in the ongoing tournament, Shami has been selected in the India squad for Australia 2020 in all three formats.

SOURCE: IRFAN PATHAN & PUNJAB INSTAGRAM

