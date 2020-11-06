Chris Gayle Features Amidst Top Stars In ICC's Latest #AmongUs Avatars Post

The coronavirus lockdown has seen India jump on the Among Us bandwagon with the 2D co-op game becoming one of the most popular in the country. While the online multiplayer social deduction game was launched in 2018, the game has surprisingly become popular in 2020. The game's popularity saw ICC Twitter use Among Us avatars and likened those with several international cricketers.

Chris Gayle, Kevin Pietersen feature in ICC's Among Us avatars thread

The International Cricket Council's (ICC) social media activity generated buzz on social media after likening a host of cricketers to Among Us avatars. The thread started with a red crewmate with a pet over his head, which was likened to West Indies legend Chris Gayle. Former Australian opener and current coach Justin Langer also featured in the thread, along with Pakistan women's cricketer Bismah Maroof, who was featured with her cowboy hat.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen featured in the thread with his blue highlights, while Pakistan captain Babar Azam also made an appearance with a mask on. Former England international Ashley Giles' picture with bananas also featured in ICC's thread, while Andre Russell was pictured with his blond mohawk. Here's a look at the entire thread compiled by the ICC's social media team.

Both Chris Gayle and Andre Russell featured in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020. The former, a bonafide legend of the cash-rich tournament was instrumental in Punjab mounting a challenge for a playoff spot before KL Rahul and co lost their way and ended the campaign in the group stage.

Russell, who was the MVP last season, struggled with form and fitness as Kolkata fell short of a top-four finish. Despite their star all-rounder's hits and misses, the two-time champions almost made it to the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs, missing out via an inferior net run-rate (NRR).

Hyderabad, who pipped Kolkata to the playoff berth, will face off against Chris Gayle's former franchise Bangalore in the Eliminator on Friday. The match will be a repeat of the 2016 IPL final, where David Warner and co trumped Virat Kohli and his men by eight runs. The winner of the Eliminator will face Delhi, who lost their Qualifier 1 tie against defending champions Mumbai, who have made it to their sixth IPL final.

