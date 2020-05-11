KL Rahul Opens Up About Best-ever Batting Moment With First Captain MS Dhoni

KL Rahul has emerged as one of the top cricketers in the country in recent times. KL Rahul was seen performing various roles as per the team's demand in India's 2-1 series win against Australia in January. The right-hander donned the gloves in the series and also switched between the middle order to opening the batting in the three-match ODI series. KL Rahul has done reasonably well with the gloves in limited-overs format since taking up the wicketkeeping role. This has led to serious comparisons between him and former India captain MS Dhoni.

Recently, KL Rahul resorted to a Q&A session on Twitter where he gave answers to the questions asked by his fans. One of his fans asked him to recall his best memory on the field with MS Dhoni. KL Rahul named his 107-run partnership with MS Dhoni in a T20I game against West Indies at Miami in 2016 as his most favourite memory with MS Dhoni.

I think our partnership in the game vs the West Indies in Miami. https://t.co/yZdA948nsI — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) May 10, 2020

Chasing a mammoth 246, the duo of KL Rahul and MS Dhoni added 107 runs in 49 runs for the fourth wicket. However, their efforts weren't enough as the pair failed to score eight runs off the final over. India lost the match by a solitary run. Dwayne Bravo had the job defending 2 runs off the last ball. MS Dhoni who was on strike ended up edging the ball to short third man where Marlon Samuels took a sitter. MS Dhoni was dismissed for 43 off 25 balls while KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 110 in 51 deliveries that consisted of five maximums and 12 boundaries.

KL Rahul names his all-time favourite RCB cricketer

KL Rahul was asked about his favourite all-time batsmen and the Indian batsman chose his former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate. And it wasn’t his national captain Virat Kohli. Rahul named South African great AB de Villiers as his all-time favourite batsman. Rahul and de Villiers have played together in the past for the Indian Premier League franchise RCB. The former was set to lead the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) franchise in the IPL 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic brought the cricketing world to a standstill.

IMAGE COURTESY: KL RAHUL INSTAGRAM