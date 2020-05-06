RCB Heavily Trolled By IPL Rivals CSK For Liquor Restrictions Being Relaxed In Karnataka

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were recently trolled by their Indian Premier League (IPL) ‘South Indian Derby’ rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) over liquor sales in the city. Karnataka Excise Minister H. Nagesh recently called for the re-opening of standalone liquor shops across the state (including the city of Bengaluru) from May 4 onwards. Meanwhile, recent reports indicate that the liquor shops in Chennai will not be re-opening anytime soon due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read | David Warner Trolls Virat Kohli & RCB For Not Being Able To Win An IPL Title

IPL: CSK trolls RCB over liquor sales

On May 5, CSK took a cheeky dig at RCB on Twitter as the liquor restrictions continue to remain in effect in Chennai. In their caption, CSK mocked RCB’s over-the-years performance in IPL with the former accepting a rare defeat in terms of sales of liquor. Ironically, recent medical reports indicate that the coronavirus-affected patients in Tamil Nadu (3,550) are more than five times higher than Karnataka (659), so it will be interesting to see if RCB responds to the same.

IPL: CSK’s cheeky dig at RCB, check out tweet

So much chatter about Chennai competing with Bangalore vis-à-vis liquor sales. With the latest announcement, we are glad we lost that match even before it began, for battles in the present universe are more important. #COVID #TASMAC 🦁💛 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 5, 2020

Also Read | Virat Kohli's Over-the-top Celebration Pumped Me Up To Beat RCB In 2019: Andre Russell

IPL 2020: Tournament postponed by BCCI

The ongoing coronavirus crisis and India lockdown forced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to postpone the much-awaited IPL 2020 season. While the talks of staging the tournament behind closed doors were reportedly considered earlier, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly made it clear that there are currently no plans of organising any cricketing activities in the country. The IPL 2020 was originally intended to launch on March 29 with a match between CSK and Mumbai Indians. On the other hand, RCB’s opening match was initially scheduled against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 31.

Also Read | RCB Coach Mike Hesson Thanks Indian Government For Making Him Reach NZ Safely

Also Read | Cheteshwar Pujara Opens Up About Australia's Mind Games During The 2017 Bengaluru Test