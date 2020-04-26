'Still Don't Know How...': Ashwin Still Wonders About MS Dhoni's Tip To Get Trott Stumped

India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Suresh Raina are no strangers to MS Dhoni-made miracles on the field, with Captain Cool giving the duo a countless number of insights on multiple occasions, allowing them to the advantage of the situation. The trio, who have also been a part of the Chennai Super Kings, were a part of the Indian side that won the Champions Trophy in 2013, allowing Dhoni to become the only Indian skipper to win all three ICC tournaments - namely the T20 World Cup in 2007, the 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Ashwin reveals Dhoni's trick to get Trott

Joining Suresh Raina live on Instagram on Saturday, Ravichandran Ashwin recalled Dhoni's timely and wise advice in the finals of the Champions Trophy in 2013 against England. Recounting the manner in which he dismissed Jonathan Trott, Aswin said that Dhoni had asked him to bowl around the stump and not over the stump, thus luring Trott to play on the leg side while Dhoni could complete the lightning-fast stumping as the ball spun away from Trott. Ashwin managed to get Trott in the first over of his spell in that game and till cannot, till date, comprehend how Dhoni managed to predict Trott's next move.

'MS believed in you': Suresh Raina

"If you see your powerplay bowling average, it has always been below six, you have always provided us with breakthroughs that's why MS believed in you. When you played for Pune and Punjab, I told my team to be careful against you as you had good carrom balls and they always used to trouble the batsmen," Raina told Ashwin during the Instagram Live session.

Raina & Ashwin's IPL career

Raina has played 193 matches for Chennai Super Kings and has managed to score 5,368 runs in the tournament so far. The left-handed batsman is the second-highest run-getter in the history of the IPL, only behind RCB skipper Virat Kohli. On the other hand, Ashwin went on to play 97 matches for CSK, in which he managed to take 90 wickets, with his best season coming in the 2011 edition as he finished with 20 wickets. Chennai Super Kings has won the IPL thrice (2010, 2011, and 2018) and all the titles have come under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Raina is still with CSK, meanwhile, Ashwin was slated to represent Delhi Capitals this year.IPL was slated to begin from March 29 this year, however, the tournament has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

