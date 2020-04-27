KL Rahul Talks About Comparisons With Dhoni, Reveals Hurdles In Wicket-keeping For India

KL Rahul has proved that he is prepared for whatever roles are being given to him in the Indian team. During the 2019 World Cup, Rahul who was batting at number four had to open the innings with Rohit Sharma when a thumb fracture had ended Shikhar Dhawan's participation in the tournament. The youngster then had to don the gloves when regular keeper Rishabh Pant was concussed during the ODI series against Australia which he also did in the limited-overs series against New Zealand that followed. However, the Karnataka cricketer has revealed what makes wicket-keeping so difficult.

'If you fumble a ball...': KL Rahul

During a recent interaction in a cricket show that is hosted by the official broadcasters of the IPL, Rahul went on to reveal that people who follow the game are aware that he has not been away from wicket-keeping for so long and he has donned the gloves in the IPL and every time he played for Karnataka.

At the same time, the newly appointed KXIP skipper also went on to mention that he was never when he was asked to don the gloves for India because of the crowd pressure. He also added that if one fumble the ball, people feel that person cannot replace the legendary MS Dhoni. Rahul further added that the pressure of replacing a legendary wicket-keeper like MSD was immense as it involved people accepting someone else behind the stumps.

KL Rahul in IPL 2020

Meanwhile, all the global sporting events have either been postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19 that has made a huge impact all over the world. Coming back to IPL 2020, the 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament which was supposed to get underway on March 29 has been indefinitely suspended due to the global pandemic. KL Rahul was all set to lead Kings XI Punjab in this edition of the showpiece tournament.

