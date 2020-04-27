BCCI Wants More Bilateral Home Series Over Asia Cup, T20 WC To Help Smaller Boards: Report

In wake of the contagious coronavirus outbreak and India lockdown, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently delayed the launch of the highly-anticipated Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Even the International Cricket Council (ICC) were forced to put all proposed tours on hold till June. While the T20 World Cup is slated to be played in Australia between October and November, the BCCI is mulling to host bilateral series with several nations instead of taking part at the showpiece event as well as in Asia Cup.

BCCI considering to assist other boards

Apart from the recent IPL 2020 postponement, BCCI and Cricket South Africa also mutually agreed to delay the three-match ODI series between India and South Africa in March. Recent reports suggest that BCCI, headed by Sourav Ganguly, is now looking to lend a helping hand towards cricket boards who are struggling amidst the coronavirus crisis. According to a statement released to Hindustan Times via a BCCI official, the Indian board will be looking to honour all bilateral series with other nations once the India lockdown is lifted.

The official said that India can even add more matches to their home calendar in order to help other boards recover from their losses. It is reported that while BCCI earns approximately US$8 to US$12 million (₹60 to 90 crore) by participating in events like T20 World Cup, the board can earn around US$7.9 million (₹60 crore) through a single home game itself.

IPL 2020 and T20 World Cup

While the T20 World Cup is also clouded with much uncertainty due to the coronavirus crisis, the BCCI is reportedly favouring the October window to stage the IPL 2020 season. The IPL 2020 was initially scheduled to commence on March 29. Reports also suggest that the IPL 2020 (if organised) is likely to be played behind closed doors this season.

