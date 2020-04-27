Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Best Batsmen In The World: Kane Williamson

New Zealand cricket captain Kane Williamson was recently involved in an Instagram live session with dynamic Australian opening batsman David Warner. The two cricketers are known to be good friends and they represent the same franchise (Sunrisers Hyderabad) in Indian Premier League (IPL). In the session, Kane Williamson picked Indian captain Virat Kohli and former South African cricketer AB de Villiers as his best batsmen in the world.

Also Read | KL Rahul Picks Virat Kohli To Bat For His Life; Highlights The 'great Friendship'

Kane Williamson hails RCB luminaries Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers

Kane Williamson praised Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli for his “hunger to dominate” in all forms of international cricket. Williamson further stated that Kohli is good to watch and play against and he has set the bar high when it comes to batting standards. The Black Caps skipper also praised the highly-decorated South African veteran AB de Villiers.

Williamson said that while ABD has retired from international cricket, he is “right up there” in terms of special players. Speaking of AB de Villiers' retirement, the cricketer is currently contemplating a return to international cricket in time for the 2020 T20 World Cup after reported talks with Cricket South Africa.

Also Read | David Warner Trolls Virat Kohli & RCB For Not Being Able To Win An IPL Title

Kane Williamson himself is a prolific run-scorer for New Zealand in all three formats. The right-handed batsman has represented New Zealand in 80 Tests, 151 ODIs and 60 T20Is since his debut in 2010. He has amassed 6,476 runs at an average of 50.99 in Tests and 6,173 runs in ODIs at 47.48. He was adjudged as ‘Player of the Tournament’ at the 2019 ICC World Cup.

RCB: Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in IPL 2020

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, both Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers were retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise for the now-postponed IPL 2020 season. Virat Kohli has been part of the RCB side since the inaugural (IPL 2008) edition. Meanwhile, AB de Villiers joined RCB in IPL 2011 and the two cricketers have remained a mainstay of their batting order since then.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Talks About IPL 2020; Says 'Optimistic That It Will Be Played At Some Stage'

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers To Auction Bats And Gloves From Iconic IPL 2016 Match