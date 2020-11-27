KL Rahul Sees Glenn Maxwell Hit Two Sixes In Front Of Him After Australian's Flop IPL Show

Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bat in the first of the three-match ODI series against India that went underway today (Friday, November 27) at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The skipper himself clubbed a blistering century (114 off 124 balls) and formed a 156-run opening stand with David Warner (69 off 76 balls). The solid foundation laid by the openers was then capitalised by Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell as the duo clobbered Indian bowlers to all corners of the park en route to posting a daunting 374-run total from their 50 overs.

KL Rahul gets trolled on Twitter after Glenn Maxwell turbo-charged Australia’s total

Dynamic Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell arrived at the crease with the score being 271-3. He and Steve Smith formed a 57-run rapidly paced fourth-wicket partnership, with Maxwell himself accounting for 45 of those runs. He faced just 19 deliveries to score the same and his innings was fuelled by five boundaries and three massive sixes. Interestingly, he struck more sixes in this knock than he did during his entire run in the recently-concluded Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season for the Punjab franchise.

KL Rahul, who was Punjab’s Dream11 IPL 2020 captain, was standing behind the stumps as Maxwell switched to his demolition mode. The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman quickly became a perfect fodder for cricket fans on social media, with several users mocking him after Maxwell struck three sixes right in front of him. Here is a look at some of the most hilarious KL Rahul memes fans came up with after Maxwell’s 19-ball onslaught against India at the SCG.

Glenn Maxwell hits a six off a switch hit. He didn't hit a single six in the IPL and now fires one with switch hit, his IPL captain KL Rahul is just right behind the stumps. pic.twitter.com/8KQBRpKFOS — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 27, 2020

KL Rahul to Maxwell everytime he hits a boundary pic.twitter.com/yaIrKjyqfI — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) November 27, 2020

Maxwell 41(16)

KL Rahul, the captain of KXIP watching this inning from behind pic.twitter.com/xXmwFLup1e — Takayasu (@Yaaaaaayme) November 27, 2020

Glenn Maxwell in 13 IPL matches in the UAE:



0 sixes.



Glenn Maxwell in the space of 11 balls in the first ODI:



2 sixes in front of KL Rahul. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 27, 2020

Glenn Maxwell goes berserk India vs Australia 1st ODI, watch video

0 1 4 1 1 0 4 6 2 2 6 6 0 0 4 4



Glenn Maxwell is 41 off 16 balls! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/8GBzNGaMNz — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 27, 2020

India vs Australia 1st ODI: India vs Australia live updates

Chasing Australia’s daunting 374-6, the Indian team tried with a new opening combination in the form of Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal. The two cricketers provided the ‘Men in Blue’ a rollicking start, collecting 20 runs off the opening over itself. Agarwal later departed after scoring a quick-fire 22, prompting skipper Virat Kohli to arrive at the crease. At the time of publishing, Team India reached 95-3 after 11.3 overs, with Shikhar Dhawan batting at 20 and Kohli at 11* off 10 deliveries.

Image source: ICC Twitter

