KL Rahul shares major fitness update on 'Day 58' of injury as he continues to rehab at NCA

KL Rahul was a major missing in the squad that played the WTC Final 2023 against Australia. The batter incurred an intense injury during the IPL 2023 match against RCB at Ekana Sports City, due to which he underwent successful surgery. Fans are hopeful that Rahul will make it back before the start of the ICC World Cup 2023. So, is there a probability? Rahul shares an update on his injury via social media.

KL Rahul has been out of action since IPL 2023

Rahul incurred a devastating injury during the match against RCB in IPL 2023

Rahul underwent surgery after suffering injury

KL Rahul shares major fitness update on his injury as he continues to rehab at NCA

It's been almost two months since KL Rahul was inflicted with a disastrous injury that not only ended his IPL 2023 campaign but also scrapped his name from the World Test Championship Final squad. The right-hander is still recuperating from the damage that the fielding effort in the game against RCB caused. However, in what could be seen as a major update, the player is seen in the facility of the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

The 31-year-old shared a photo of himself on the photo-sharing application Instagram. In the picture, Rahul can be seen in the gym area of NCA alongside some weights that are kept on the floor. Moreover, Shreyas Iyer can also be seen in the background of the image. Here's the pic shared by KL Rahul.

Like KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer also had gone through surgery to recover from back issues. Both Iyer and Rahul are seeking full fitness ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The duo could turn out to be key for Team India in the upcoming World Cup. So, with less than 100 days left before the start of the eminent tournament, will KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer make it into the mix on time?

While Rahul and Iyer may make their way in, but when it comes to other big names like Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah, the suspense is intact. According to PTI, Bumrah has been bowling 7 overs in the NCA nets.