Easy And Beautiful: KL Rahul Times Shot To Perfection, Scores Massive Six In 3rd ODI

KL Rahul once again let his bat do the talking during the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Friday. Rahul who had played some good knocks in the previous two T20I series once again took the onus after India were put into bat by the Sri Lankan skipper Lasith Malinga.

KL Rahul hits a beautiful six

It had happened in the fourth over which was bowled by Dhananjaya de Silva. On the penultimate delivery of that over, the bowler had a bowled a full toss on the leg stump as Rahul dispatched to the stands with ease by being on one knee. In the first instance, it appeared that the ball would land in the third tier but it ended up landing in the crowd section and was just a 76-meter long six. However, the beauty off the shot while hitting the maximum was what had stood out. The video was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Rahul went on to register yet another half-century. He was dismissed for a 36-ball 54 at a strike rate of 150 which included five boundaries and a maximum.

Who will have the last laugh?

Sri Lanka were restricted to 142/9 in their 20 overs courtesy of a disciplined bowling effort by the Indian bowlers in the previous match at Indore. In reply, openers Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul added 71 runs for the opening wicket. After the duo was dismissed, skipper Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer steadied the ship for the hosts. Iyer scored an important 34 while Kohli remained unbeaten on a 17-ball 30 at a strike rate of 176.47 including a boundary and a couple of maximums as the Men In Blue got across the line by seven wickets with over a couple of overs to spare to go 1-0 up in the three-match T20I series.

The third and final T20I will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday. The first game at Guwahati was washed away due to rain which means if India win the third match then they will win the series and if Sri Lanka win then the series will be leveled.

