Marcus Harris Goes For A Non-existent Cheeky Single, Loses His Wicket Needlessly

Marcus Harris looked in great touch during the Big Bash League (BBL) match between the Melbourne teams Stars and Renegades at the Marvel Stadium in Docklands on Friday. However, just when it appeared that he would go on to make a big score, he was sent back to the dugout when he had attempted a cheeky single.

Marcus Harris needlessly loses his wicket

This had happened in the 11th over of the first innings which was bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile. On the third delivery, he had bowled a fuller one on the line of off stump as Harris tapped it towards covers and ran for a quick single. Nonetheless, it was a non-existent single as Hilton Cartwright sprinted and collected the ball after which he took an aim at the bowler's end. The throw found its target and the batsman was short of his ground.

This cheeky single also ended the opening stand of 86 between Harris and Shaun Marsh as the former had to walk back for a 32-ball 42. The video was posted by the Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle.

''That's a very cheeky single. Oh! He's in trouble. Too cheeky. Don't even have to go upstairs now and that is the door just open for the Melbourne Stars. This was a bad run straightaway. Harris was the one who had hit the ball and he called. Can't blame anyone else'', said the commentators on air.

Melbourne Renegades' losing streak continues

Melbourne Renegades once again failed to break their losing jinx in this tournament as they suffered their eighth straight loss. Meanwhile, this was also their second loss in the Melbourne derby as well. The Stars had earlier beaten the Renegades in the reverse fixture as well. Daniel Christian was the captain for the defending champions as regular skipper Aaron Finch has departed for India to lead the Australian team.

Coming back to the contest, the Renegades posted 168/7 in their 20 overs riding on solid starts from their openers Shaun Marsh and Marcus Harris who scored 63 and 42 respectively after being put in to bat first. In reply, the Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell played a stellar cameo of an unbeaten 45-ball 83 at a strike rate of 184.44 as his team won by seven wickets with eight balls to spare.

