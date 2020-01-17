KL Rahul's Versatility Lauded By Twitterati, Harsha Bhogle Sums Up Innings With 'class'

India wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul showcased why he is one of the most talented cricketers in the country. Batting at No.5 on Friday, KL Rahul scored a 52-ball 80 to guide India to a commanding score of 340/6 in their 50 overs. Rahul, who is featuring in the game as the team's designated keeper, puts pressure on the injured Rishabh Pant, who has faced the brunt of the fans for his continued failures.

India vs Australia: KL Rahul smashes 52-ball 80

Australia won the toss and put India to bat in the 2nd India vs Australia ODI at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan gave India a good start before the Dhawan- Virat Kohli duo combined to take India to 184/2 in 29 overs. Shreyas Iyer perished quickly, which saw KL Rahul walking in at No.5. The Karnataka batsman showcased his skill as he put the Australian attack to the sword, scoring a stroke-filled 80 off just 52 deliveries.

India vs Australia: Fans laud KL Rahul, call for Rishabh Pant to be permanently replaced

Fans were in awe of KL Rahul’s innings for India vs Australia and lauded the batsman on Twitter. Even cricket pundits such as Harsha Bhogle pretty much summed up what most cricket lovers thought of Rahul's innings. Rahul’s ability to bat anywhere in the Top 5, while also take on the responsibility to keep wickets was appreciated by fans and pundits alike. Many fans called for Virat Kohli to use KL Rahul permanently as a wicket-keeper batsman, with MS Dhoni’s future in doubt, and Rishabh Pant’s continued failures. Here’s how fans reacted to KL Rahul’s innings.

Absolute class #KLRahul. Luxury to have a player who can bat anywhere. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 17, 2020

One of my favorite Indian batsman. Finally KL Rahul unleashes his talent and hopefully it'll solve Kohli's quandary of finding a solid middle order batsman with S.Lyer at 4.

His keeping adds balance to the team and would close Dhoni's door once and for all. #INDvsAUS https://t.co/vEIt2Jvn96 — Fidato (@tequieremos) January 17, 2020

BCCI : we need a better finisher for team india.



KL Rahul : Rishabh pant : pic.twitter.com/yy6hI5fIuY — Weirdo (@Weirdo_u_know) January 17, 2020

Opener injured: Call Rahul



Keeper injured: call Rahul



Finisher injured: call Rahul



When all are fit: Drop Rahul



Poor guy never has a guaranteed place or position in playing XI!

#KLRahul #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/E63n029nQb — aman singh (@aman731singh) January 17, 2020

