KL Rahul's Versatility Lauded By Twitterati, Harsha Bhogle Sums Up Innings With 'class'

Cricket News

KL Rahul was in fine form in Rajkot, scoring a 52-ball 80 batting at No.5. Fans lauded the Karnataka batsman asking for him to be named as permanent WK.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
KL Rahul

India wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul showcased why he is one of the most talented cricketers in the country. Batting at No.5 on Friday, KL Rahul scored a 52-ball 80 to guide India to a commanding score of 340/6 in their 50 overs. Rahul, who is featuring in the game as the team's designated keeper, puts pressure on the injured Rishabh Pant, who has faced the brunt of the fans for his continued failures.

Also Read: Ind Vs Aus: Rohit Sharma Delights Fans By Smashing Tennis Forehand Boundary; Watch Clip

India vs Australia: KL Rahul smashes 52-ball 80

Australia won the toss and put India to bat in the 2nd India vs Australia ODI at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan gave India a good start before the Dhawan- Virat Kohli duo combined to take India to 184/2 in 29 overs. Shreyas Iyer perished quickly, which saw KL Rahul walking in at No.5. The Karnataka batsman showcased his skill as he put the Australian attack to the sword, scoring a stroke-filled 80 off just 52 deliveries.

Also Read: IND Vs AUS: Virat Kohli's Onslaught Halted By Brilliant Agar-Starc Tag Team Catch; Watch

India vs Australia: Fans laud KL Rahul, call for Rishabh Pant to be permanently replaced

Fans were in awe of KL Rahul’s innings for India vs Australia and lauded the batsman on Twitter. Even cricket pundits such as Harsha Bhogle pretty much summed up what most cricket lovers thought of Rahul's innings. Rahul’s ability to bat anywhere in the Top 5, while also take on the responsibility to keep wickets was appreciated by fans and pundits alike. Many fans called for Virat Kohli to use KL Rahul permanently as a wicket-keeper batsman, with MS Dhoni’s future in doubt, and Rishabh Pant’s continued failures. Here’s how fans reacted to KL Rahul’s innings.

Also Read: Ind Vs Aus: Shikhar Dhawan Holds 2nd Best Strike Rate In ODI History Against Australia

Also Read: Ind Vs Aus: Sanjay Manjrekar Calls Adam Zampa 'neither Talented Nor Skilled' On Commentary

Published:
