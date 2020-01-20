KL Rahul's Musical Chairs In ODI Batting Gets Funny, Filmy Response From Kings XI Punjab

India batsman KL Rahul's batting position was once again shuffled in the third ODI vs Australia. He was sent to open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma after Shikhar Dhawan injured his shoulder while fielding early in the Australian innings. This was the third consecutive instance of the Karnataka batsman batting in a different position in as many matches. Chasing 287, KL Rahul couldn't replicate his performance from the second ODI. He was trapped in front of the wicket by Ashton Agar for 19.

KL Rahul came out at No. 3 in the first game in Mumbai. It is skipper Virat Kohli's preferred position. This move was criticised because India were thrashed by the Aussies. In the next game, KL Rahul came out to bat at No. 5 after Kohli returned to his No. 3 position and played a match-winning innings of 80 not out in 52 balls. In the final ODI, KL Rahul was promoted to open the innings.

Kings XI Punjab, which will be led by KL Rahul in the upcoming edition of the IPL, shared a funny post on its Twitter handle to make fun of the frequent changes in KL Rahul’s batting positions. Kings XI Punjab shared a meme which is a scene from a comedy hit film Andaz Apna Apna.

In the scene shared from the film, actors Aamir Khan and Salman Khan are trying to accommodate Paresh Rawal in a scooter as which doesn't have enough space for three men to fit. Once, they asked him to sit at the back and again in the front and then again in the middle, leaving Rawal annoyed.

Kings XI Punjab's tweet for KL Rahul's tricky situation

Meanwhile, India (after having lost the series opener) came back strongly to clinch the series 2-1. In the series decider at Bengaluru, while chasing 287, India registered a solid seven-wicket win. Rohit Sharma starred with the bat as he scored 119 while skipper Virat Kohli chipped in with 89 to see India home.

IMAGE COURTESY: KL RAHUL INSTAGRAM