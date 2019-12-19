IPL Auction Live Updates: Glenn Maxwell Reunites With Kings XI Punjab In Rs. 10 Cr Deal

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is set to return to Kings XI Punjab after been snapped for a whopping ₹10.75 crore following an intense bidding war with Delhi Capitals, who were the Australian’s most recent IPL employer. He became the second most expensive overseas recruit early in this year's Indian Premier League 2020 auction behind Australian teammate and all-rounder Pat Cummins, who was brought by Dinesh Karthik captained Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹ 15.25 crore.

Also Read: IPL Auction LIVE Updates: RCB Snatch Aaron Finch From Under KKR's Nose For ₹4.4 Crore

IPL Auction 2020: Glenn Maxwell's previous stint with KXIP

Maxwell’s first stint with KXIP was in 2014 when he was bought by Kings XI Punjab for Rs. 6 crores. In that season he played 16 games and had the season's 3rd highest aggregate of 552 runs at an average of 34.5. He was retained by Kings XI Punjab for 2015 IPL Season. He failed to impress in that season, making an overall 145 runs in 11 games at an average of 13.18.

Also Read: IPL Auction 2020 Live Updates: Pat Cummins, Chris Morris And Maxwell Force Bidding Wars

The Australian is returning to mainstream cricket after taking a break to focus on his mental health. The all-rounder is known for changing the course of the game single-handedly and his presence will certainly help shore up the KXIP middle order. In his IPL career, Maxwell has scored 1397 runs in 69 matches at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 161. He has hit 91 sixes so far during which he has also scored ten half-centuries. He is a utility bowler having taken 16 wickets with ball in hand..

Also Read: IPL Auction Live Updates: Eoin Morgan Bags Rs. 5.25 Cr Deal With Kolkata Knight Riders

Also Read: IPL Auction 2020: Matthew Wade, Vinay Kumar Amongst 6 Players Added To The Auction Pool