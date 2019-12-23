Kings XI Punjab Pays Tribute To The 'Mahi Way' As MS Dhoni Completes 15 Years

India's former captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Monday, completed 15 years in international cricket after making his debut back in 2004 against Bangladesh at Chattogram. MS Dhoni, who is currently on a sabbatical from cricket and is speculated to return to the game in the New Zealand series in February, is lauded as India's most successful captain having won all the ICC trophies including the Champions Trophy and the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup.

'The Mahi Way'

Dhoni starred in the World Cup final against Sri Lanka in 2011, where he took India home with a huge six at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and also grabbing the Man of the Match award. To mark the occasion on Sunday, IPL franchise, Kings XI Punjab paid a delightful tribute to the former Indian skipper on the microblogging website, Twitter. The franchise posted a throwback picture of MSD and captioned it, "15 years ago, we learnt to play the Mahi way!"

📂 Cricket

└📁 INDIA

└📁 MS Dhoni

└📁 Potential replacements

└⚠ Folder empty



1⃣5⃣ years ago, we learnt to play the Mahi way! 🤩#SaddaPunjab #15YearsOfDhonism @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/N3yIP3NR4e — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) December 23, 2019

The former Indian skipper and the ace wicketkeeper-batsman, MSD is known for his finishing abilities and is also hailed by many as the best finisher in international cricket. Dhoni has scored around 10,773 off the 350 ODI matches that he has played and scored 1617 runs off the 98 T20Is that he has played so far. The Ranchi-lad is also considered as one of the best captains of the Indian Premier League having led his team to three successful league wins.

Kings XI gear up for IPL 2020

Domestic cricket veteran Wasim Jaffer has been roped in by IPL side Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) as their batting coach for the next edition of the tournament. The appointment comes a day ahead of the IPL 2020 auctions and is another addition to the fresh appointments made by the team. Wasim Jaffer recently became the first cricketer to play 150 Ranji Trophy games and has more than a decade of experience as a batsman. Punjab has also named ace India opener, KL Rahul as the skipper for the upcoming IPL 2020. The franchise also snapped Australia's destructive opening batsman Chris Lynn for a whopping ₹10.75 crore following an intense bidding war with Delhi Capitals in recent IPL auction.

