Kohler-Cadmore's Spectacular One-handed 'stunner' Seals The Deal For Somerset - WATCH

In an amazing turn of events, Somerset defeated Essex by a narrow margin of 14 runs to win the Vitality Blast trophy in a tightly contested game. First-innings batsman Somerset scored a modest 145 runs, with Sean Dickson's resolute 50-run contribution being crucial. Essex's chase was unsuccessful by 14 runs, as they were only able to score 131 runs before being bowled out.

3 things you need to know

For the first time in 18 years, Somerset wins the Vitality Blast

The tournament was started in 2003

Somerset made 145 runs in 20 overs

What happened in the Vitality Blast Final 2023?

Essex's innings got off to a terrible start as they attempted to chase down a 146-run mark, losing their top four batters cheaply in the first five overs. This early success was greatly aided by Somerset's Matt Henry, who wrecked the Essex top order. Daniel Sams, a well-known Australian all-rounder, didn't give up, though, as he began launching a counterattack, hitting the Somerset bowlers all over the pitch and progressively advancing his team closer to the mark.

In the last two overs, Essex needed 21 runs to win with just one wicket still standing. However, there was still optimism for Essex because of Sams's presence and his shape. Matt Henry, the Somerset captain's secret weapon, was used to bowl the penultimate player. The seasoned New Zealand seamer made a great return after giving up a six in the opening delivery, removing Sams with the third ball. Somerset won the game with a spectacular and thrilling win thanks to this important wicket.

What was the moment of the catch?

Tom Kohler-Cadmore did, in fact, play a significant role in Somerset's triumph. Matt Henry's slower ball tricked Daniel Sams, who edged it, and Kohler-Cadmore exhibited tremendous talent by making a fantastic catch while positioned as the short third man. After a considerable gap of eighteen years, this crucial catch ensured Somerset's win in the Vitality Blast and their second title success.

Somerset win the Vitality Blast for the first time in 18 years 👏



— Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) July 15, 2023

Score of the match:

Somerset: 145 (20)

Sean Dickson 53 (35), Tom Banton 20 (16);

Shane Snater 3/13 (4), Paul Walter 3/29 (4)

Essex: 131 (18.3)

Daniel Sams 45 (26), Paul Walter 26 (24);

Matt Henry 4/24 (3.3), Ish Sodhi 3/22 (4)

Somerset won the final by 14 runs.