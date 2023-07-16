Stuart Broad Reveals His Master Plan Against David Warner After Dismissing Him 17 Times

The Ashes 2023 4th Test is set to start on Tuesday after Australia won the first 2 Tests at Edgbaston and Lord’s Cricket Stadium. However, England won the 3rd Test at Headingley to gain momentum in the series. But they will have to win the upcoming Test to equalise the series and increase their hopes of winning their first Ashes since 2015.

3 things you need to know

Australia could win their first Ashes since 2001 on English soil

David Warner is most likely to be out of the Australian squad due to inconsistency

Stuart Broad has dismissed David Warner 17 times in Test cricket

ENG vs AUS: Stuart Broad open’s up about his experience against David Warner

Stuart Broad, an experienced English fast bowler, has stated that bowling to David Warner has proven to be more difficult than it seems. Broad feels that by bowling from around the wicket, he has hampered Warner's ability to capitalise on wide deliveries.

Having dismissed Warner 17 times in Test cricket, including twice during the third Test at Headingley, the 37-year-old now has the opportunity to break Glenn McGrath's record of 19 dismissals of Michael Atherton and become the bowler with the most Ashes wickets.

Stuart Broad insisted in his column for The Daily Mail that he had made a change of mind about his bowling routine against David Warner. The current right-arm seamer opted to bowl a fuller delivery to Warner, unlike his previous approach, forcing him to play left-arm shots.

The truth is I’ve always found it difficult bowling to Davey, and I still do. By going round the wicket I’ve tried to minimise the width he loves outside off stump but also bowl a fuller length and make him play at 80 to 85 per cent of deliveries.

Following David Warner's back-to-back single-figure scores at Headingley, his place in the team for the final two Ashes Tests at Old Trafford and the Kennington Oval has come under heightened scrutiny. Australia's coach, Andrew McDonald, and captain, Pat Cummins, have expressed reservations about including the experienced batter in the side for the fourth Test.

Will David Warner start in the 4th Test of ENG vs AUS?

Pat Cummins, Australia's captain, has not answered whether to rule out David Warner for the forthcoming Manchester Test in the Ashes 2023 series. Cummins stated that the team's management wanted to leave all options open following the setback at Headingley.

As Warner nears the end of his Test career, the current Ashes series is believed to be his final. Due to his recent troubles with form, the decision to put the 36-year-old in the team for the five-Test series against England has sparked much debate.

Warner batted brilliantly in the first innings of the Lord's Test, reaching a raucous fifty. However, his performance at Leeds was forgettable, as he was defeated by long-term rival Stuart Broad.