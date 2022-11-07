Former India captain Virat Kohli went through a lean patch in his career for more than three years before making a stunning comeback to form. During the phase, he not only lost his ODI captaincy but also resigned as Test captain of the Indian team. After finding his mojo back during the Asia Cup 2022, where he smashed his long-awaited 71st century, Kohli revealed how MS Dhoni was the only one to reach out to him during his difficult days.

Kohli shared that Dhoni was the only one who sent him a message when he announced his Test captaincy resignation. Now, Kohli has revealed what Dhoni wrote in the message and how the text "hit home" for him. While speaking on the RCB Podcast, Kohli said the part in Dhoni's message that touched him the most was "when you are expected to be strong and looked at as strong individual, people forget to ask how are you doing?"

"The only person who has genuinely reached out to me has been MS Dhoni. And for me that is such a blessing to know that I could have such a strong bond and such a strong relationship with someone who is so senior to me where things are, it is more like friendship based on a lot of mutual respect," Kohli said on RCB Podcast season 2.

"It is one of the things he mentioned in the same message reaching out to me, that when you are expected to be strong and looked at as strong individual, people forget to ask how are you doing? So, it hit home to me, it was like this is it," he added.

"I have always been looked at as someone who is very confident, very mentally strong, and can endure any situation and circumstance and show us the way. Sometimes what you realise is that at any given point of time in life, you need to take a couple of steps back and understand how you are doing, how your well-being is, where it's placed," he added.

Kohli's stats at T20 World Cup 2022

Kohli carried his good form from the Asia Cup to the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, where he has been in phenomenal touch with the bat. Kohli is currently the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 246 runs in 5 matches, in which he scored at an average of 123.00 and with a strike rate of 138.98. He has three half-centuries to his name in the tournament. Kohli will next be seen in action against England in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup on November 10.

Image: ANI