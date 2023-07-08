Kohli, Rohit Ruled Out Of Major Tournament; 5 Key Points From BCCI's Apex Council Meeting

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made significant decisions during its 19th Apex Council meeting held in Mumbai on Friday. These decisions will have a profound impact on Indian cricket and its players. Let's take a closer look at the five key points discussed during the meeting. They address key aspects such as player participation, tournament enhancements, and infrastructure development, with the aim of further strengthening Indian cricket's position on the global stage.

3 things you need to know

The BCCI discussed the Indian cricket team's participation in the Asian Games

They touched upon the policy for the participation of retired players in foreign leagues

BCCI also discussed stadium upgradations before the World Cup 2023 in India

5 key points discussed at Apex Council Meeting

1. Indian Men's and Women's Cricket Teams to Participate in Asian Games:

In a historic move, the BCCI announced that both the men's and women's cricket teams will participate in the Asian Games 2023, to be held in Hangzhou, China. However, due to the overlapping schedule with the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, the BCCI clarified that none of the World Cup-bound cricketers will be considered for selection in the men's team for the Asian Games. This means star players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Hardik Pandya will not be part of the Asian Games squad.

2. Policy for Player Participation in Overseas T20 Leagues:

The BCCI revealed its plans to formulate a policy regarding the participation of Indian players, including retired players, in overseas T20 leagues. This move aims to establish guidelines and regulations to govern Indian players' involvement in various leagues around the world.

3. Changes in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy:

The BCCI decided to continue the concept of the Impact Player in the upcoming season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with two variations from the previous season. Firstly, teams will now have to select their playing XI along with four substitute players before the toss. Additionally, teams will have the flexibility to use the Impact Player at any point during the match, as opposed to before the 14th over in the previous season.

4. Introduction of Two Bouncers per Over in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy:

To strike a balance between bat and ball, the BCCI has decided to allow the use of two bouncers per over in the upcoming season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. This change is expected to make the tournament more exciting for both bowlers and batsmen, providing an added dimension to the game.

5. Stadium Upgradation in Two Phases:

The BCCI has laid out plans for the upgradation of stadiums in India in two phases. The first phase will focus on upgrading the venues for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The work for this phase is expected to be completed before the commencement of the World Cup. In the second phase, the remaining venues will undergo upgradation.

Image: ANI