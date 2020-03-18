Virat Kohli Made Justin Langer Feel Like A 'punching Bag' During India's 2018-19 Tour

India captain Virat Kohli's celebrations against Australia during the 2018/19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy made Australia coach Justin Langer feel like a punching bag. India clinched their first-ever series win in Australia but Kohli stole the headlines for his aggressive celebrations and sledging. In The Test, Amazon's latest docu-series which features the Australian team's journey from the ball-tampering saga to the Ashes win, Langer called out the double standards in cricket related to sledging.

Virat Kohli celebrations against Australia made Justin Langer feel like a punching bag

India led by Virat Kohli travelled Down Under and clinched a memorable 2-1 series win over the hosts, who were without their stalwarts Steve Smith and David Warner. Australia, who were determined to patch up their reputation having been involved in the ball-tampering scandal earlier in the year, decided against engaging with Virat Kohli in a war of words. However, Kohli's antics angered Justin Langer and the Australia coach opens up about the incident on The Test. Langer said that he felt like a punching bag and they couldn't do anything because they had their hands tied behind their back.

Segment about 123 by Virat Kohli at Perth in 2018, from 'The Test' pic.twitter.com/WOsh9oGb0B — . (@195in15) March 15, 2020

Justin Langer hits out double standards after Virat Kohli celebrations against Australia

Australia coach Justin Langer hit out double standards in cricket after Virat Kohli's aggressive celebrations against Australia in the 2018/19 Broder-Gavaskar Trophy. Langer said that had it been the Australian captain he would have been treated harshly while Australia had to be careful and take it all in. Justin Langer added that he did not refrain his players from taking on Virat Kohli but advised them to draw the line between banter and abuse. The former opening batsman added that there is no room for abuse but there is banter where you stick up for your mate.

Tim Paine on his spat with Virat Kohli during the Perth Test

Tim Paine had a heated altercation with his Indian counterpart, Virat Kohli, on Day 4 of the second Test match. Paine reveals that it was that moment when the wicketkeeper realised that he had enough. Tim Paine said that at that moment he had enough and thought that he had to stand for his teammates and show that they're in for the fight. While Justin Langer and Tim Paine enjoyed the win at Perth, it was India who had the last laugh as they won the Boxing Day Test and managed to cling onto a draw in the fourth test to clinch a memorable series win Down Under.

