Ind Vs Ban: Ishant Sharma's Brutal Bouncer Floors Mohammad Mithun On Day 2

Ishant Sharma has been having an outstanding Test match and in fact, he has succeeded in making the pink-ball do the talking at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Ishant who took a fifer in the first innings also became the first Indian bowler to scalp five wickets in a pink-ball Test match. The 31-year-old also made his presence felt in the second innings when he rattled the Bangladeshi top-order. However, there was a moment where he had floored a batsman as well.

Ishant's lethal bouncer floors Mohammad Mithun

Bangladesh had already suffered a setback in the first innings when Liton Das was retired hurt after being struck on the helmet by a lethal bouncer from Mohammed Shami and in the second innings, things could have got nastier for them after Mohammad Mithun was struck on the helmet by a brutal bouncer from Ishant Sharma when he had tried to duck it. After Mithun was floored, the Indian players rushed to show concern and the physio made his way to the ground as well. Even Ishant went towards Mithun to enquire whether he was alright. Fortunately, nothing untoward happened as he resumed batting. This incident had happened just before tea. Meanwhile, Mithun failed with the bat as he was dismissed in the very first over after the tea break. The video was posted by BCCI on their official Twitter handle.

India pick up six wickets as Rahim fights back

Ishant Sharma was once again the pick of the bowlers for Team India with four scalps to his name. After Bangladesh were reduced to 13/4, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad added 120 runs for the fifth wicket stand before Riyad had to limp off from the field after having pulled a muscle. Rahim held on from one end as the Indian bowlers picked up wickets from the other end. He scored a vital half-century and remained unbeaten on 59 as the visitors finished at 152/6. They continue to trail by 89 runs.

