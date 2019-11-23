Mehidy Hasan's Nothing Shot Goes The Distance And Leaves Everyone Shell-shocked

Mehidy Hasan has been having an eventful Test match at the Eden Gardens. Hasan was roped in as the concussion replacement when Liton Das had to retire hurt after being struck on the helmet by a vicious bouncer from Mohammed Shami. In fact, both Bangladesh as well as Mehidy made history after a concussion substitute was introduced for the very first time in the history of the pink-ball Test. On Day 2, the young spinner once again had to come out to bat as Mahmudullah Riyad was forced to leave the field after having pulled a muscle. It was a huge blow for the visitors as he and Mushfiqur Rahim were involved in a 120-run fifth-wicket stand. However, he also got lucky during his short stay at the crease.

Mehidy Hasan's no shot goes for a six

The pressure was on Mehidy Hasan when he had walked out to join Mushfiqur Rahim after Mahmudullah had left the field. But, he earned crucial six runs for his side in a bizarre manner. On the penultimate ball of the 24th over bowled by Mohammed Shami, Mehidy had decided to flick the ball towards the leg side but instead, he got a leading edge and went over the third man's head for a six.

The video was posted by BCCI on their official Twitter handle.

Shami stood for a while in disbelief while both Mushfiqur and Hasan were having a discussion over what had just happened. Skipper Virat Kohli was seen putting his hand on his head while Cheteshwar Pujara who was stationed at the third man could just not believe what had happened. Even the packed crowd was shell-shocked as well.

Commentators left shell-shocked

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar who was commentating during this moment of madness was completely taken aback after what he had witnessed.

''Would you believe that? You have watched this game over the years, I don't think I have seen anything like this. This is a short ball, he's got a leading edge and it's gone over third man for a six'', said Manjrekar on air.

''He was never in control Mehidy Hasan, it was a short delivery. Just look at the position that he gets himself in. Leading-edge and it's flew all over. Incredible!'', said Sanjay's co-commentator.

