Kolkata IPL Team Purchases Significant Stake In USA's T20 Tournament Major League Cricket

USA-based Major League Cricket has received a major boost after the Red Chillies Entertainment-owned Kolkata IPL team has decided to invest in the multi-million dollar T20 tournament. The league is still under progress, however, considering the fact that the United States is the largest media market in the world, the tournament is attracting some big names with the Kolkata IPL team being the latest investors.

Kolkata franchise invest in USA's Major League Cricket

The Kolkata IPL owners already have a team in three leagues, the Indian Premier League, Caribbean Premier League and T20 Global League in South Africa with talks in progress with England Cricket Board's 'The Hundred' as well as per recent reports. Now, the Kolkata IPL owners will hold a significant stake in the Major League Cricket. The strategic investment by the Kolkata IPL team will see them playing the role of consultants to help USA Cricket run the six-team T20 league, which could also indicate that the franchise will co-own the competition with the national cricket board.

While speaking to ESPNCricinfo, the CEO and managing director of the Kolkata franchise, Venky Mysore said that the league will be unlike a number of others at least in one way - The six (to start with) franchises will own a part of it. He added that in the IPL or the CPL, they can only own and operate a franchise whereas in the case of the MLC, they will have a stake in the entire league, which is expected to debut in 2022.

🏏BREAKING NEWS:



Major League Cricket signs long-term lease to develop first MLC Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas! https://t.co/jIwLJ0XEns — USA Cricket (@usacricket) November 18, 2020

The Kolkata IPL owners were invited by American Cricket Enterprises (ACE), USA Cricket's commercial partner in developing a professional T20 league in America. Speaking about the same, both Mysore and ACE said that it is a long-term investment in American cricket. Mysore further said that when the ACE invited them, they said that they want to take a deep dive into this, and not just have a short-term outlook which is why the USA sees them as a consultant in many ways, apart from being a big part of the league. Mysore stated that the ACE want them to play a very broad role, to help and assist them with all aspects of cricket in the country

Mysore reckoned that USA Cricket are looking at a bigger national cricket set-up, academies, develop talent, and all that is complementary to what the T20 League will do as well. He added that more over, they will be working hard to build infrastructure there and six world-class stadiums in the next few years.

Mysore opined that it will be like a public-private partnership where you have conversations with the City Councils and they are used to doing it with other sports when it comes to giving the franchise land or long-term financing arrangements. He further said that eventually, USA's ambition is to host international competitions, including, potentially, the World Cup. Mysore also said that USA has a strong sports culture and it is also the No.1 media market. He went on to say that cricket is the second-most-watched sport in the world, so when it is all combined, it's got all the ingredients of a very successful product.

The development comes days after the new ICC chairman Greg Barclay also claimed as per media reports that world cricket's governing body is planning to grow the game in the United States, to possibly host a world event in the coming years to start with. Recently, USA Cricket also announced that it will be revamping one of the most iconic baseball fields in Dallas into a complete cricket stadium with world-class and innovative facilities.

