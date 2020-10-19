Lockie Ferguson Takes 5 Incredible Wickets Against Hyderabad On Dream11 IPL 2020 Debut

Kolkata have had an eventful season in the Dream11 IPL 2020. The Men in Purple have a strong squad on paper but haven't been able to perform consistently in the tournament so far. On top of that, the Kolkata franchise underwent a major change recently as Eoin Morgan was handed the captaincy by Dinesh Karthik midway through the tournament. On Sunday, Eoin Morgan's unit locked horns with Hyderabad in what was a crucial match for them as they were coming into it on the back of successive defeats.

Kolkata made two changes as they brought in Lockie Ferguson and Kuldeep Yadav in place of Chris Green and Prasidh Krishna respectively. The Kiwi pacer was included in the side to solve their death overs conundrum. Lockie Ferguson justified his selection as he bowled sensationally and broke the backbone of Hyderabad's batting in their quest to chase 163.

Lockie Ferguson was introduced in the seventh over of the Kolkata innings and the New Zealand pacer struck on the very first ball of his spell as he dismissed Kane Williamson, who was batting on 29 off 18 balls and threatened to take the game away from Kolkata. Morgan persisted with Ferguson as he gave him another over and the New Zealander once again provided a breakthrough as he got rid of Priyam Garg for 4(7).

We now come to the post match presentations for Match 35 and 36 of #Dream11IPL 2020.



Match 35 - Lockie Ferguson is rewarded with the Man of the Match award for his brilliant figures of 3/15.

Lockie Ferguson was relentless with his pace and attacking approach as he dismissed Manish Pandey in his third over to leave Hyderabad in shambles. Ferguson ended the match with impressive figures of 3/15 in four overs. Eventually, Kolkata went on to restrict Hyderabad at 163, which forced a Super Over.

Eoin Morgan chose to go with his side's best bowler of the day in the form of Lockie Ferguson to bowl in the Kolkata vs Hyderabad Super Over. The Kiwi quick once again rose to the occasion as he cleaned up David Warner on the first ball of the Kolkata vs Hyderabad Super Over with a stinging delivery. Abdul Samad, who was chosen to bat ahead of Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson, scored two runs off the second ball.

On the third ball, Lockie Ferguson bowled a slower leg cutter which rattled Samad's stumps and set Kolkata a target of three runs. Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik ensured that Kolkata got over the line with two balls to spare. Lockie Ferguson's stunning five wickets on Sunday ensured that Kolkata won their fifth match of the Dream11 IPL 2020. The New Zealand speedster was also adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his incredible bowling performance.

Lockie Ferguson's 3/15 rattles Hyderabad

Lockie Ferguson's 2/2 in the Super Over vs Hyderabad

