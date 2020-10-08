Virender Sehwag Makes Fans Laugh With Witty Birthday Wish For Ex-teammate Zaheer Khan

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was one of the most attacking openers of his time. The 'Nawab of Najafgarh' is regarded as one of those players that changed the dynamics of Test cricket. The 41-year-old used to strictly deal in boundaries and sixes when he would open the innings for India but after retirement, he has transferred the entertainment he provided to many through his batting, on social media.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag wishes Zaheer Khan in a hilarious way

On Wednesday, Virender Sehwag took to Instagram to wish Zaheer Khan on his 42nd birthday with an amusing caption. The cricketer turned 42 on Wednesday, October 7. Virender Sehwag captioned the photo, "Happy Birthday Zakeshwar Baba. The man who has the best advice and interesting gyaan on everything. Khaao mast Kheer,because it is janamdin of Zaheer. @zaheer_khan34".

As soon as Virender Sehwag posted the birthday wish for Zaheer Khan, the photo was bombarded with a lot of comments. Several fans wished Zaheer Khan on Virender Sehwag's Dream11 IPL post while others expressed how they missed watching them play. A lot of reactions poured in as fans lauded Zaheer Khan's contribution to Indian cricket as well as Virender Sehwag's sense of humour.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Zaheer Khan's glorious cricketing career

During his playing days, Zaheer Khan was one of the most compelling exponents of reverse swing. The left-arm seamer made his international debut back in 2000 and represented his national side in 92 Tests, 200 ODIs and 17 T20Is until his retirement in 2015. The 2011 World Cup alumnus rose to prominence through a string of impressive bowling spells for India during his early years in the team.

Despite five years into his retirement, Zaheer Khan remains India’s second most successful fast bowler of all time (fourth Indian overall) in terms of the number of wickets taken for the country across all formats. Zaheer Khan is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020. He is the Director of Cricket Operations for the Mumbai Dream11 IPL 2020 squad.

