Shikhar Dhawan Backs Arun Jaitley's Son Rohan To Become Next DDCA Chief

Delhi-based cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Apparently, the Indian opening batsman is also keeping a close eye on the upcoming Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) elections. On Wednesday, October 7, Shikhar Dhawan took to his social media accounts to express his support for Rohan Jaitley, son of late Arun Jaitley, who recently filed a nomination for Delhi Cricket’s Presidential post.

Shikhar Dhawan supports Rohan Jaitley in Delhi Cricket election amidst Dream11 IPL 2020

Shikhar Dhawan took to Twitter and “extended” his “best wishes” for Rohan Jaitley for the upcoming Delhi Cricket elections. In the caption, he wrote that he is looking forward to seeing the functioning of Delhi Cricket under Jaitley’s leadership.

Shikhar Dhawan excited for Rohan Jaitley’s “vision and initiative”

I extend my best wishes to Rohan Jaitley ji as he files his nomination for DDCA President. Looking forward to the execution of work under his vision and initiative. @rohanjaitley — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 7, 2020

During a recent interaction with the PTI, Rohan Jaitley confirmed that he has filed a nomination for the post. He said that he would like to work for the “betterment of Delhi cricket” and would love to get support from others for the same. Speaking about some of his goals for the cricket association, Rohan Jaitley said that he would like to get a “Vision Document” and also to put necessary checks in place in order to move in the “right direction” going forward.

A look into Arun Jaitley’s run as Delhi Cricket President

Previously, Rohan Jaitley’s late father Arun Jaitley was the President of Delhi Cricket between the years 1999 and 2013. While his tenure was filled with quite a few controversies with corruption allegations, he also used his stature in Indian politics into renovating the Feroz Shah Kotla Cricket Stadium. Such was the contribution of Arun Jaitley to Delhi Cricket, that the association renamed their high-profile cricketing venue to Arun Jaitley Stadium in 2019, i.e. months after he passed away due to his deteriorating health condition.

Shikhar Dhawan in Dream11 IPL 2020

So far in the Dream11 IPL 2020 season, Shikhar Dhawan has scored 127 runs in five matches for the Delhi side. He scored his runs at an average of 25.40 while striking at 122.11. His exploits at the top of the order along with Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer and others have enabled the Delhi team to be placed at No. 2 in the updated Dream11 IPL 2020 points table.

A look at the Points Table after Match 21 of #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/ksUXUjOKdC — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 7, 2020

Image source: IPLT20.COM and Rohan Jaitley Twitter

