Glenn Maxwell Trolled Heavily By Netizens For Not Batting In Super Overs Vs Mumbai

The Dream11 IPL 2020 match between Mumbai and Punjab created history on Sunday, becoming the first match ever to be decided after two Super Overs. The Dream11 IPL 2020 match saw both teams show great courage as they played some stellar cricket. However, it was the Punjab side that held its nerve to ultimately win the match. While several players were praised for their performances, Punjab all-rounder Glenn Maxwell who was brutally trolled online.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: Delhi Brutally Troll Rajasthan's Social Media Admin After Win In Dubai

Mumbai vs Punjab Supers Overs recap

With the scores level after 40 overs of action, it was the Punjab side who batted first in the first Super Over. Mumbai pacer Jasprit Bumrah bowled a great over to restrict the Punjab side to just five runs, dismissing KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran in the span of just five balls. However, Punjab bowler Mohammed Shami was up to the task as well, as he managed to defend the target to make sure the Dream11 IPL 2020 match went into a second Super Over.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: Harsha Bhogle Deletes Tweet As Rajasthan Confirm False Captaincy Rumours

It was the Mumbai side who batted first in the second Super Over, with Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya at the crease. The duo managed to score 10 runs, with Trent Boult given the task of defending the total. With Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal on the crease, it took just four balls for the duo to wrap things up, resulting in a historic victory for KL Rahul’s men.

Glenn Maxwell criticised for Mumbai vs Punjab Super Overs no-show

While Punjab players like Chris Gayle, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan and Mayank Agarwal were praised for their performance in the Mumbai vs Punjab Super Overs, many also questioned all-rounder Glenn Maxwell’s absence. The Australian cricketer is arguably one of Punjab’s best strikers but failed to make an appearance in either of the Mumbai vs Punjab Super Overs. Several cricket fans noticed Glenn Maxwell’s absence, as they trolled the cricketer for failing to impress in Dream11 IPL 2020.

Kumble saab waiting for maxwell in dressing room : pic.twitter.com/QLJhqiB70w — Anikethan (@_shortarmjab_) October 18, 2020

The first time I am seeing a 2nd Super Over! Gayle and Mayank against Pollard and Hardik? With Maxwell and Surya Yadav in reserve? Jordan and Boult to bowl? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 18, 2020

Maxwell enjoying with his 10.75 cr after doing nothingpic.twitter.com/lbMDqUW9I8 — Praneeth (@153_Centurion) October 18, 2020

Also Read: Aakash Chopra Excludes Kohli's Bangalore, Dhoni's Chennai As Dream11 IPL 2020 Finalists

Despite being Punjab’s most expensive buy in the auction last year, Glenn Maxwell has struggled in the Dream11 IPL 2020 season. The Australian has scored just 58 runs in nine innings at a below-par strike rate of 92.06. The all-rounder has also managed to just pick one wicket in Dream11 IPL 2020. After Glenn Maxwell didn’t bat in the Super Overs, many fans took to Twitter to troll the 32-year-old.

Also Read: Kevin Pietersen Leaves Dream11 IPL 2020 Halfway, Fans Set To Miss His Commentary

Several fans referred to Glenn Maxwell’s Rs 10.75 crore price tag, as they called him an expensive cheerleader. Others also shared hilarious memes as they called Glenn Maxwell a flop. Many fans also criticised the Australian, as they claimed that the Australian shirked responsibility by not featuring in the Mumbai vs Punjab Super Overs.

Image Credits: Punjab Instagram

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.